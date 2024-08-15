Germany faces tough call on drilling in protected North Sea marine zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe / E&P

Germany faces tough call on drilling in protected North Sea marine zone

By Bloomberg
15/08/2024, 7:44 am
© Photographer: Cris Toala OlivareThe Wadden Sea, a protected nature reserve and UNESCO World Heritage site in Wierum, Netherlands. Photographer: Cris Toala Olivares/Getty Images
The Wadden Sea, a protected nature reserve and UNESCO World Heritage site in Wierum, Netherlands. Photographer: Cris Toala Olivares/Getty Images

Germany will scrutinize an application to drill for natural gas at a protected marine site after explorer One-Dyas BV cleared a key hurdle with local authorities.

One-Dyas wants to tap the North Sea site with a view to supplying gas to Dutch and German households by year’s end. The regional mining authority granted it permission Wednesday to drill horizontally from a Dutch platform into German territory, but activist groups are pursuing legal action against the application.

The first-step approval “shows we are doing the right thing and that we have developed the project convincingly,” Chief Executive Officer Chris de Ruyter van Steveninck said in a statement.

Before drilling can start, Germany and the Netherlands have to close a bilateral agreement, according to a separate statement from Lower Saxony’s Economy Ministry.

Germany was hard-hit by the energy crisis that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and had to wean itself off piped gas from Moscow. The country now gets most of its supplies from Norway and the Netherlands, as well as liquefied natural gas from world markets. It’ll have to weigh any additional need against the ecologically sensitive nature of the proposed drilling site.

“There are many downsides to consider,” Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters in Berlin. “They are now being examined.”

One-Dyas sees potential to pump as much as 13 billion cubic meters of gas from its platform off Borkum Island. That compares with German consumption of about 81 billion cubic meters last year, according to the regulator.

“In this respect, the effect on energy security or on conceivable prices is minimal, if it can be assumed at all,” Habeck said.

The drilling site is in the so-called Wadden Sea — a North Sea zone that’s designated a Unesco World Heritage Site — and activists fear the project may harm the marine environment.

“The German government must now intervene and prevent One-Dyas from being given the red-carpet treatment,” Sascha Müller-Kraenner, head of non-profit Environmental Action Germany, said in a statement. If fossil-fuel extraction is permitted, it will “jeopardize Germany’s credibility” on climate policy.

Recommended for you

Tags