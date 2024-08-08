LNG tanker signals heading to europe from sanctioned plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe / LNG

LNG tanker signals heading to europe from sanctioned plant

By Bloomberg
08/08/2024, 7:59 am
© Shutterstock / Fly Of Swallow StRussian oil
LNG tanker is heading from Russia toward Europe

A liquefied natural gas tanker that recently docked at the sanctioned Arctic LNG-2 export facility in Russia is heading toward Europe, ship tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Pioneer is moving southwest from the Barents Sea and lists its destination as “for orders,” according to the data compiled by Bloomberg. The vessel previously sent signals showing an incorrect location and its current position hasn’t been confirmed. It’s also not clear whether it will unload in Europe or continue to other locations.

Traders are watching the tanker’s movements and its ultimate destination as it remains unclear who purchased what is potentially the first cargo loaded at the sanctioned project led by Russia’s Novatek PJSC. Novatek didn’t respond to requests for comments on the tanker.

Russia has a direct route to LNG buyers in China across the Arctic in the summer, but even with the seasonal navigation across the Northern Sea Route in full swing, ice conditions are described as “heavy” in the eastern Arctic, according to Russia’s Northern Sea Route administration. The tanker may therefore have taken the longer route to Asia via Europe.

“It remains to be seen whether any Asian buyer will be willing to test US’ determination on its sanctions on Arctic LNG-2,” said Massimo Di-Odoardo, vice president of gas and LNG research at Wood Mackenzie Ltd.

The tanker is part of a suspected “dark fleet” of vessels that Russia is assembling to carry gas cargoes to potential buyers. The US government imposed sanctions on Arctic LNG-2 last November, preventing the project from starting exports.

Earlier satellite images showed the ship docked at the Russian LNG export plant around Aug. 1. The vessel was not seen on tanker trackers approaching the plant or departing because of suspected manipulation of its automated identification system, or AIS, transponder, a common hallmark of the shadow fleet.

The tanker is currently managed by Ocean Speedstar Solutions, according to global shipping database Equasis. Available ship-tracking data doesn’t show an increase in the draft.

According to Lu Ming Pang, a senior gas and LNG research analyst at Rystad Energy, it also may not be possible to track the recipient of the ship’s fuel.

“The vessel is now heavily tracked. It is risky for the vessel to turn on its AIS signals near its receiving destination,” Pang said.

Asya Energy, another LNG vessel suspected to be part of Russia’s shadow fleet, is also currently shown circling around the same spot in the Barents Sea, where the Pioneer was last officially seen.

Russian navigation regulations limit the types of ships that are allowed to cross the eastern Arctic during heavy ice conditions without ice-breaker escorts, which prevents some from taking the shortest route to Asia.

