Aberdeen’s PDi appoints new projects director in international expansion push

Aberdeen’s PDi Ltd has appointed Richard Leetham as its new projects director as part of an international expansion push.

The subsea, topsides and decommissioning engineering specialists said the appointment comes as part of a five-year growth strategy, which has already seen the business double in the last year.

PDi said the new appointment signals its intent to expand the scale and scope of its UK projects business while securing and executing more contracts across Australia, Asia and the North Sea.

Mr Leetham joins the firm after previous roles as the chief executive officer of Sapura Energy and the general manager of Acergy Australia.

Returning to the UK, Mr Leetham said his aim is to use his 35 years of industry experience to support the growth of PDi overseas.

“PDi is currently going through a phase of huge expansion and is not only growing domestically but has begun the process of re-setting their sights internationally,” he said.

“PDi’s team are ready for this journey and as such, in addition to the regional focus, I would like to see the projects taken on by PDi increase in complexity.”

PDi targets Australia, Asia and North Sea growth

PDi managing director Stuart Cochrane said PDi sees opportunities for growth in all key decommissioning and subsea markets worldwide.

However, the Aberdeen firm will initially focus on expanding into Australia, Asia and North Sea markets including Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands.

Closer to home, Mr Cochrane said the firm is increasing its headcount as it targets sustained revenue growth.

PDi added 20 people to its Aberdeen office last year, mostly engineers and the company expects similar growth in 2024.

More than 10 engineers have joined PDi year already, and Mr Cochrane said the team will continue to grow in Aberdeen and internationally.

PDi on target for significant growth in 2024

Additionally, Mr Cochrane said PDi increased its revenues by over 60% in 2023 and the company is on target to achieve the same level of growth this year.

“Our ambitions will see the business grow significantly over the next 4 years driven by winning and delivering larger project scopes in the North Sea and internationally,” he said.

He added the appointment of Mr Leetham marks a key step towards realising the firm’s growth targets.

“To build and maintain strong relationships with our existing and new clients as they entrust us to deliver on larger, more complex project scopes, we must demonstrate the strength of capabilities, processes and focus required meet their expectations,” Mr Cochrane said.

“Richard represents these qualities in abundance.”

PDi global business development director Kirstie Langan said bringing in a “highly respected project veteran” like Mr Leetham will help the firm take on more complex projects.

“Our clients tell us that they want smaller, ambitious organisations to take broader project scopes, providing they can demonstrate their systems, processes and people are up to the challenge of higher risk, higher complexity workscopes that don’t fit the traditional consultancy delivery model,” Ms Langan said.

PDi 2024 Decom Mission Awards

The new appointment comes after a strong start to the year for PDi, which saw the company shortlisted for two honours at the 2024 Decom Mission Awards.

PDi was a finalist in the Decom Mission member company of the year award, while PDi project engineer Hamish Gillies was shortlisted for the ‘Emerging Professional in Decommissioning’ award.