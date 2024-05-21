Decom Mission announces award winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Decom Mission announces award winners

By Lauren Sutherland
22/05/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by Rory RaittDecom Mission Awards 2024 (L-R): Roy Aspden, Sam Long (Decom Mission), Chloe Grigor (Deep Ocean), Ben Harris (Utility ROV), Rebecca Clark (AF), Luke Barnes (Utility ROV), Graeme Fergusson (AF).
Four companies and individuals have been recognised at the seventh annual Decom Mission Awards.

The ceremony was held last night at the Ardoe House Hotel in Aberdeen to celebrate members of the organisation and the industry’s dedication in decommissioning projects.

Utility ROV Services won the award for Innovation in Decommissioning, which won based on its success in technological innovation and reducing removal costs of subsea infrastructure by 30%.

In the Emerging Professional category, DeepOcean project engineer Chloe Grigor received the prize, highlighting her ‘exceptional promise’, ‘commitment to innovation’ and ‘her passion energy and proactive approach’ in the field.

The Sustainability Award went to AF Offshore Decom rewarding their dedication uncompromising attitude towards health, safety, environment and ethics, including optimised waste recycle, decarbonisation through its steel recycling solution and its commitment to energy efficiency across all operations.

Finally, the Decom Mission Member Award went to Thompsons of Prudhoe in recognition for the company’s impact on the industry in decommissioning subsea equipment and offshore oil and gas platforms,

The organisation’s operations director, Callum Falconer, commented: “We are delighted to celebrate such worthy winners – and indeed all our finalists who impressed us with their innovative and committed approaches to the work they undertake.

“This year, we received the largest number of entries to date, reflecting the ever-growing credibility of the awards as well as the increasing emphasis the energy sector places upon late life and decommissioning activity as a key component of the energy transition and the varied range of long-term career opportunities available.”

These awards demonstrate the different necessary attributes of a successful decommissioning project; sustainability, innovation and professionalism along with dedication to the process. While the decommissioning industry is growing, it is not without its challenges.

“The fact that the UK’s decommissioning sector is delivering so much in such challenging environments shows resilience and excellence which should be applauded,” said OEUK decommissioning manager Ricky Thompson regarding the opportunities and challenges of decommissioning in the UK.

Decom Mission chief executive officer Sam Long previously described the importance of recognising the recipients of these awards: “Identifying, communicating and facilitating member opportunities across the global oil and gas, nuclear and renewable industries are always a key focus for us.

“However, it’s also vital that we raise awareness of recent and current activity by celebrating and sharing some of the decommissioning accomplishments of asset owners and the supply chain.

“Their activity helps set the tone for the future of this industry, and I extend my congratulations to this year’s finalists for their approach and the results they’ve gained.”

Decom Mission is an independent trade association centred around sustainability in the international decommissioning energy industry. The organisation provides insight market intelligence, member advocacy, and hosts decommissioning events.

