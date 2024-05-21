Decom Mission announces award winners

Four companies and individuals have been recognised at the seventh annual Decom Mission Awards.

The ceremony was held last night at the Ardoe House Hotel in Aberdeen to celebrate members of the organisation and the industry’s dedication in decommissioning projects.

Utility ROV Services won the award for Innovation in Decommissioning, which won based on its success in technological innovation and reducing removal costs of subsea infrastructure by 30%.

In the Emerging Professional category, DeepOcean project engineer Chloe Grigor received the prize, highlighting her ‘exceptional promise’, ‘commitment to innovation’ and ‘her passion energy and proactive approach’ in the field.

The Sustainability Award went to AF Offshore Decom rewarding their dedication uncompromising attitude towards health, safety, environment and ethics, including optimised waste recycle, decarbonisation through its steel recycling solution and its commitment to energy efficiency across all operations.

Finally, the Decom Mission Member Award went to Thompsons of Prudhoe in recognition for the company’s impact on the industry in decommissioning subsea equipment and offshore oil and gas platforms,

The organisation’s operations director, Callum Falconer, commented: “We are delighted to celebrate such worthy winners – and indeed all our finalists who impressed us with their innovative and committed approaches to the work they undertake.

“This year, we received the largest number of entries to date, reflecting the ever-growing credibility of the awards as well as the increasing emphasis the energy sector places upon late life and decommissioning activity as a key component of the energy transition and the varied range of long-term career opportunities available.”

These awards demonstrate the different necessary attributes of a successful decommissioning project; sustainability, innovation and professionalism along with dedication to the process. While the decommissioning industry is growing, it is not without its challenges.

“The fact that the UK’s decommissioning sector is delivering so much in such challenging environments shows resilience and excellence which should be applauded,” said OEUK decommissioning manager Ricky Thompson regarding the opportunities and challenges of decommissioning in the UK.

Decom Mission chief executive officer Sam Long previously described the importance of recognising the recipients of these awards: “Identifying, communicating and facilitating member opportunities across the global oil and gas, nuclear and renewable industries are always a key focus for us.

“However, it’s also vital that we raise awareness of recent and current activity by celebrating and sharing some of the decommissioning accomplishments of asset owners and the supply chain.

“Their activity helps set the tone for the future of this industry, and I extend my congratulations to this year’s finalists for their approach and the results they’ve gained.”

Decom Mission is an independent trade association centred around sustainability in the international decommissioning energy industry. The organisation provides insight market intelligence, member advocacy, and hosts decommissioning events.