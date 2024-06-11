UK firms face ‘hard truths’ at Energy Exports Conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK firms face ‘hard truths’ at Energy Exports Conference

By Erikka Askeland
11/06/2024, 5:26 pm
© DARRELL BENNS / DC THOMSONEnergy Exports Conference signage
The Energy Exports Conference welcomed a thousand delegates in its first day at the P&J Live on Tuesday.

Energy firms keen to explore export opportunities faced some “hard truths” at an event in Aberdeen.

On a panel discussion Mark Wood, regional director sales – Europe and Caspian for Baker Hughes warned that the UK risks being “left behind” in a race to develop a low carbon energy system and that it has moved manufacturing capacity away from the UK as a result of the windfall tax.

He and other panel speakers, including Steve Nicol, executive president of operations at Wood took aim highlighted highlighted the challenges to investment in low carbon energy.

Windfall tax and low carbon energy

Mr Wood from Baker Hughes said low carbon technologies such as carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other renewables were “at the forefront of everything we do.”

© DARRELL BENNS / DC THOMSON
Mark Wood, regional director sales – Europe and Caspian for Baker Hughes said the company has moved manufacturing capacity abroad as a result of the windfall tax. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“It is needed. And we need to accelerate purely because the projects that are sanctioned today there is not enough to get to that net zero pathway based on the time line and the projects that are sanctioned today.

“As these projects develop and as you get more project in the pipeline and online, the economies of scale will grow.

“The hard truth is that if we don’t do it now, we will be reliant on fossil fuels.

“We talked about fossil fuels still being needed in future and part of the energy mix and they 100% will be but we are going to get there at a slower pace if we don’t accelerate.”

Mr Wood admitted the firm which has 5,000 employees in the UK including in Aberdeen and Montrose across 30 facilities had moved some of its manufacturing abroad to Singapore and Dubai as a result of the UK government’s Energy Profits Levy (EPL).

He said the EPL was the “elephant in the room”.

“We have over 3,000 suppliers in this country alone with an annual spend of over £300million

“We have had to move some manufacturing abroad in our oil field services business to the likes of Singapore and Dubai.

“However, we remain as one of the only large OEMs for subsea equipment in the UK.”

He added: “It makes it difficult to compete on the global landscape. As others move to lower cost countries international companies tend to care less about location of manufacturing and more about price, demonstrating the importance of an strong export landscape.

“The industry is in a growth cycle yet the potential for Europe doesn’t seem to be maximised.”

Pick up the pace or get left behind

Nicol from Wood agreed “pace is the problem” for low carbon energy projects in the UK and that it risks being left behind.

© DARRELL BENNS / DC THOMSON
Steve Nicol, executive president of operations, Wood warned the audience other nations are “pulling ahead of UK” in developing low carbon energy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He added: “We have very few energy transition projects that are at advanced stage in their asset life cycle.

“Too many projects are in the waiting room waiting investment decisions to me made.

“We have seen other nations pulling ahead of UK. Those are the nations that have better incentives to get on and make progress.”

He highlighted that the average life cycle for an oil and gas project from exploration to production takes five years and that in that time the UK has seen four major changes in taxation.

“If you imagine the poor financial modeller who is plumbing in all the numbers in his spreadsheet and the goal posts keep changing it makes things really difficult.

“We need to to a position where we can let the operator have confidence before they make that investment and fiscal policy is a huge part of that.

“It is a global race, we are competing here in the UK against everywhere internationally. Whichever case has got the best investment returns in going to come through.”

