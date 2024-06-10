Energy Exports Conference takes place this week

International delegations, major operators, and industry leaders are descending this week on Aberdeen to discuss the future of the global energy sector at the Energy Exports Conference (EEC) 2024.

Happening June 11-12 at P&J Live, this flagship event is organised by the Energy Industries Council (EIC) in partnership with key stakeholders and aims to foster international collaboration and highlight emerging opportunities in the energy transition landscape.

The event provides a platform for exploring business opportunities across various energy sectors, including oil and gas, offshore wind, hydrogen, carbon capture, and more.

Conference Highlights

The EEC will feature international delegations from Brazil, Turkey, Libya, and Greece.

Brazil will highlight decommissioning advancements and energy research while Turkey’s representatives will discuss offshore wind energy and infrastructure development.

Libya will present renewable energy and oilfield services efforts, with delegates including chairman of the Renewable Energy Authority of Libya (REAOL). Greece will cover offshore wind programs and environmental permitting, with officials from the Ministry of Energy & Environment.

The conference will open with a keynote address titled “From Vision to Victory: Leaders Shaping the Energy Industry,” featuring a panel of speakers who will share their insights on global business opportunities, industry ambitions, and cutting-edge technologies driving the energy transition.

With over 50 exhibitors and 100 speakers, the conference is set to facilitate extensive networking opportunities to connect with international delegations, operators, EPCs, and government officials. One-to-one meetings with Aramco executives and other key stakeholders will also be available.

The conference will address the role of carbon capture and hydrogen in achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Speakers – from North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Central Asia and Asia Pacific regions – will discuss the latest advancements and strategies shaping these and other technologies and their potential to revolutionise the energy sector.

EEC 2024 Organising Partners

Aberdeen City Council, Decom Mission, Department for Business & Trade, Energy Industries Council (EIC), Energy Transition Zone (ETZ), Global Underwater Hub (GUH), North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), Scottish Development International, UK Export Finance.