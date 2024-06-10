Energy Exports Conference takes place this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Energy Exports Conference takes place this week

By Energy Reporter
10/06/2024, 7:09 am
© Supplied by Energy Industries CoPeople try visualisation technology at Energy Exports Conference
This flagship event aims to foster international collaboration and highlight emerging opportunities in the energy transition landscape.

International delegations, major operators, and industry leaders are descending this week on Aberdeen to discuss the future of the global energy sector at the Energy Exports Conference (EEC) 2024.

Happening June 11-12 at P&J Live, this flagship event is organised by the Energy Industries Council (EIC) in partnership with key stakeholders and aims to foster international collaboration and highlight emerging opportunities in the energy transition landscape.

Speakers on stage at Energy Exports Conference © Supplied by Energy Industries Co
Speakers from across the world will discuss the latest advancements and strategies shaping these and other technologies and their potential to revolutionise the energy sector. Image: Energy Industries Council (EIC)

The event provides a platform for exploring business opportunities across various energy sectors, including oil and gas, offshore wind, hydrogen, carbon capture, and more.

Conference Highlights

The EEC will feature international delegations from Brazil, Turkey, Libya, and Greece.

Brazil will highlight decommissioning advancements and energy research while Turkey’s representatives will discuss offshore wind energy and infrastructure development.

Libya will present renewable energy and oilfield services efforts, with delegates including chairman of the Renewable Energy Authority of Libya (REAOL). Greece will cover offshore wind programs and environmental permitting, with officials from the Ministry of Energy & Environment.

The conference will open with a keynote address titled “From Vision to Victory: Leaders Shaping the Energy Industry,” featuring a panel of speakers who will share their insights on global business opportunities, industry ambitions, and cutting-edge technologies driving the energy transition.

With over 50 exhibitors and 100 speakers, the conference is set to facilitate extensive networking opportunities to connect with international delegations, operators, EPCs, and government officials. One-to-one meetings with Aramco executives and other key stakeholders will also be available.

The conference will address the role of carbon capture and hydrogen in achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Speakers – from North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Central Asia and Asia Pacific regions – will discuss the latest advancements and strategies shaping these and other technologies and their potential to revolutionise the energy sector.

EEC 2024 Organising Partners

Aberdeen City Council, Decom Mission, Department for Business & Trade, Energy Industries Council (EIC), Energy Transition Zone (ETZ), Global Underwater Hub (GUH), North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), Scottish Development International, UK Export Finance.

