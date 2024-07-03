Aberdeen Science Centre seeks engineers for fairy tale skills course

Aberdeen Science Centre has issued a call for engineers to sign up for a two-day skills academy which aims to empower young people to solve real world engineering challenges using fairy tales.

The team at ASC is looking for 20 to 25 volunteer engineers from across various fields and disciplines to help to create engineering-focused activities aimed at children aged 7-14, as part of its Enchanted Engineering project.

These activities will be introduced by the professional engineers through creative storytelling, which will draw on well-known fairy tales to bring learning to life.

The initiative will be delivered in partnership with Robert Gordon University (RGU) and funded by the Royal Academy of Engineering (RAE).

© Supplied by Aberdeen Science Cen

The Skills Academy, which will take place across Tuesday 3rd and Thursday 12th September, will cover areas such as science capital, questioning skills and activity development to enhance engineers’ confidence and practical knowledge.

Following the completion of the academy, the engineers will present their activities on two occasions at the science centre, including an evening sleepover event for Brownies and Guides and a free public weekend in February 2025.

Sign-up for the sleepover event will open later this year, and volunteering engineers will not be required to take part in the overnight stay.

Volunteering engineers will also not need to commit to taking part in all the activities if they can’t make the three dates.

Storytelling and engineering

Elaine Holland, head of operations and deputy CEO at ASC, said the Enchanted Engineering project “will combine two wonderfully different elements, engineering and fairy tales, to create a unique series of activities that will hopefully inspire the world’s next generation of engineers”.

She added: “If you are an engineer, or come from an engineering background, we would love for you to get in touch about taking part in the programme.

“By teaming up with our science communicators, you can encourage children to explore fantastic fairy tales and magic myths while they discover more about the power of engineering along the way.”

© Supplied by Aberdeen Science Cen

Dr Judith Abolle-Okoyeagu, principal lecturer in mechanical engineering and head of electronic and electrical engineering department in the RGU School of Engineering, said: “Supporting this ground-breaking initiative is of vital importance to the entire sector and I would urge engineers to get involved and help inspire the next generation.

“Engineers will play an important role in the years ahead as we use our expertise to help with the energy transition and make the kinds of breakthroughs required to tackle the climate emergency.”

Engineers who would be willing to volunteer to support with the Enchanted Engineering activities can find out more by visiting this link.

The Enchanted Engineering project was one of 17 initiatives supported by the RAE under the Ingenious Awards programme, which is funded by the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and designed to inspire the next generation of engineers.

Dominique Sleet, public engagement manager at the RAE, said: “The Ingenious public engagement grants scheme aims to raise awareness of the diversity and impact of engineering and encourage engineers to share their stories and expertise with public audiences, so it’s great to be able to showcase engineering through creative public engagement projects like Enchanted Engineering, bringing children and engineers to explore engineering together in such a novel and fun way.”

The project also represents one of two ongoing partnerships between ASC, Scotland’s oldest science centre, and RGU.

The centre recently engaged with the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment to help revamp its garden area. The project will see students and academic staff, alongside members of the Aberdeen Society of Architects, take on the task of coming up with innovative designs for the visitor attraction’s outside space.

Based on Constitution Street near Aberdeen beach, ASC is home to almost 65 interactive exhibits, allowing people of all ages to discover topics including space, energy, life sciences, engineering, and more.