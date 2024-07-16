Aberdeen’s Zenith Energy eyeing up new city headquarters after record year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen’s Zenith Energy eyeing up new city headquarters after record year

Zenith Energy has seen its turnover increase by 34% year on year.
By Kelly Wilson
16/07/2024, 3:56 pm Updated: 16/07/2024, 4:41 pm
© Supplied by Mearns and GillZenith Energy managing director Martin Booth.
Zenith Energy managing director Martin Booth.

Well management firm Zenith Energy is set to expand its Aberdeen headquarters after enjoying a record year for turnover.

The business – founded and led by Martin Booth – said it had “an exceptional financial performance” in 2023 with turnover in excess of £32 million, an increase of 34% year on year.

As well as Aberdeen, Zenith Energy has offices in Australia, Senegal and Abu Dhabi.

Last year the company’s global headcount surpassed 200 employees, driven by organic growth and the acquisition of Prodrill Energy Resource Solutions, an Aberdeen-based recruitment specialist.

New Zenith Energy headquarters in pipeline

A value for the deal wasn’t given at the time, but the company said it is “stronger and better positioned for growth” following the takeover.

In Australia, Zenith Energy has completed a record number of projects, a move it said “reinforces its position as a key player in the energy sector”.

UK government aberdeen energy © Wullie Marr/ DCT
Aberdeen city centre.

In response to its growing team and expanding operations, Zenith Energy, based in Bon Accord Square, is planning to expand its UK headquarters in the Granite City.

Martin Booth, Zenith Energy managing director, said: “We are incredibly proud of our achievements over the past year.

“Our record turnover, the successful acquisition of Prodrill, and our expanding global presence are all indicators of the hard work and dedication of our team.”

Keep growing in energy sector

Zenith provides specialist expertise for the complete well life-cycle from the conceptual design phases through to field development planning and well operations, intervention and abandonments.

Martin said: “Zenith Energy has successfully delivered over 20 well projects for 16 clients, including four new clients in Europe and North Africa.

“Our ability to secure new locations and clients is a testament to the high quality of our services and our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the energy sector.

“We look forward to building on this success and continuing to drive innovation and excellence in the energy sector.”

 

Recommended for you

Tags