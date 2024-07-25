Centrica profits fall in half-year results, Spirit Energy up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Centrica profits fall in half-year results, Spirit Energy up

By Mathew Perry
25/07/2024, 7:36 am
Post Thumbnail

Centrica (LON:CNA) profits fell substantially in its half-year results in what the British Gas owner says is a return to a “more normalised environment”.

Centrica recorded £1.035 billion in adjusted operating profit (AOP) in the six months to 30 June this year, down from £2.083 billion in the same period in 2023.

The fall in profit largely came from a substantial drop in profit in the company’s retail division, with AOP from its British Gas division falling from £969 million in 2023 to £159 million this year.

Meanwhile, the firm’s North Sea producer Spirit Energy recorded a stronger performance, with AOP more than doubling from £108 million to £245 million.

Centrica said it continues to make progress on carbon storage opportunities in Morecambe Bay through Spirit.

The company also “remain ready” to transform its Rough field in the North Sea, which could potentially store up to 200 billion cubic feet of hydrogen.

However, Centrica said the future outlook for Rough is “challenging given low seasonal spreads”.

Centrica rough © Centrica Storage
Centrica’s repurposed Rough field, Britain’s largest gas storage facility.

Centrica group chief executive Chris O’Shea said the firm’s core businesses “continued to deliver in line with our expectations” in the first half of 2024 against a backdrop of more normalised market conditions.

“Against the medium-term profit objectives we set out last year, we are on track to deliver two years ahead of schedule for the majority of our businesses, and we continue to ramp up our investment programme, including in innovative technologies that will support the UK and Ireland’s net zero ambitions,” O’Shea said.

“Alongside this, the investments we are making in our data capabilities, product innovation and customer service have helped to improve operational performance across the Group.

“This has driven marked improvements in customer satisfaction, allowing us to continue shifting our focus to growing customer numbers, and helping to deliver for our colleagues, customers and investors over the long-term.”

Centrica said group profitability will be “heavily weighted” to the first half of 2024, with group net cash expected to decline over the rest of the year.

Energy transition

Centrica said it continues to create value through investment in energy transition opportunities, including through a strategic partnership with Highview Power.

Highview is developing the first liquid air energy storage plant in the UK, with Centrica provided a phased investment of around £70 million.

Alongside its carbon capture and hydrogen storage investments, Centrica said it is also exploring offshore wind opportunities in Ireland with Corio Generation.

Meanwhile, in its more traditional oil and gas operations Spirit Energy saw an 18% drop in gas production volumes.

Spirit recorded 6.9 million barrels of oil equivalent in the first half of 2024, including 38.4 billion cubic feet of gas.

