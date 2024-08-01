Hibiscus issues multi-million pound tenders on Anasuria Teal West

Hibiscus Petroleum (KLSE: 5199) is seeking contractors to drive development of its 10-million-barrel Teal West field.

According to data from the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA’s) Pathfinder database, the group released two sub-£25m tenders for the project.

The first covers quayside and transportation services and has an estimated tender date of 1 October.

The second covers operations and maintenance of marine vessels, including anchor handling, emergency response and rescue, and platform supply vessels, coming with an estimated tender date of 30 September.

Teal West received its final regulatory approval a year ago, when the NSTA signed off on its production and development plan.

The field is part of the greater Anasuria cluster, which includes the already producing Teal and Teal South fields, and will be tied back to the nearby Anasuria floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

The project will initially consist of one production well with the potential to drill another well and a water injection well.

Hibiscus expects Teal West to have a production life of 10 years with the potential to produce 10.4m barrels of oil and 9.8 billion cubic feet of gas.

Energean decommissioning

Energean (LON: ENOG) aims to release contracts to help it decommission its Wenlock and Garrow gas facilities.

The Wenlock contract, to go out in January 2025, covers decommissioning activities associated with the Wenlock pipeline systems. This includes project management, engineering, removal, recycling and disposal of subsea pipeline and associated protection facilities.

Wenlock has two 37km pipelines connected to the Inde 49/23AC platform. In addition, there is a tie-in tee with protection structure – close to this the pipeline crosses the Norsea communications cable.

© Supplied by FTI Consutling

Energean took over operations at Wenlock in April this year ahead of its planned decommissioning.

The field, in the southern North Sea, ceased production in 2022 after reaching the end of its economic production capability.

For Garrow, Energean is seeking a partner to remove concrete mattresses and pipelines in the platform approach area along with associated decommissioning surveys, with the contract to go out in February 2025

Inch Cape

Meanwhile, ESB and Red Rock Power are looking for a variety of experts for their Inch Cape offshore wind farm.

These include a shipping agent to provide logistics support, including chartering a variety of sips, including an installation vessel and transhipment vessels. Evaluation is expected this month ahead of issuing the tender in September and services starting in early 2025.

The second covers an explosive ordnance disposal expert to review EOD documentation, consult on procedural changes and monitor the EOD contractor, with services to start in September.

The third contract covers an engineering and design expert to ensure all temporary works designs are developed with due consideration for the health and safety.

© Supplied by Ryan Duff

The tender is set to go out in October with services to start early 2025.

The 1.1GW, 72-turbine Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm will be located 15km from the Angus coast on a site of 150sq km.

An 85km export cable will connect the project to a new substation being built on the East Lothian coast at the former Cockenzie Power Plant.

The project received a contract for difference in the 2022 auction round and is progressing ahead of financial close and the start of full construction.