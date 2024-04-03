Energean becomes operator of Wenlock and Tors ahead of decommissioning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Energean becomes operator of Wenlock and Tors ahead of decommissioning

By Ryan Duff
03/04/2024, 1:37 pm Updated: 03/04/2024, 1:59 pm
© Alpha PetroleumAlpha North Sea decommissioning

Energean has taken over as operator of the Tors and Wenlock fields in the southern North Sea ahead of decommissioning.

The fields were being operated by a minority partner Alpha Petroleum, and subsequently by Waldorf Production which acquired Alpha in 2022.

Tors and Wenlock ceased production in 2020 and 2022 respectively, as they had reached the end of their economic production capability.

Energean has come to an agreement with Waldorf that as it has become the majority stakeholder it will operate the sites going forward.

The firm is the 68% owner of Tors and 80% owner of Wenlock and has put together a specialist team.

This team will be fronted by Andrew Shepherd, Energean’s head of decommissioning. Mr Shepherd had previously spent a little over a year at Perenco as its decommissioning manager.

The firm’s head of decommissioning also has engineering experience with Allseas and Saipem.

Tors and Wenlock

© Supplied by FTI Consutling
Wenlock platform

A normally unmanned installation was put in place in 2006, with a design life of 15 years, after the Wenlock gas field was first discovered back in 1974.

The site, which has three wells, is comprised of a 435-tonne platform and 645-tonne jacket, with two 23 mile pipelines.

Tors is located in the Southern North Sea around 43 miles east of Flamborough Head on the east coast of England, in blocks 42/25a, 43/21a and 43/22a.

