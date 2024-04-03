Energean becomes operator of Wenlock and Tors ahead of decommissioning

Energean has taken over as operator of the Tors and Wenlock fields in the southern North Sea ahead of decommissioning.

The fields were being operated by a minority partner Alpha Petroleum, and subsequently by Waldorf Production which acquired Alpha in 2022.

Tors and Wenlock ceased production in 2020 and 2022 respectively, as they had reached the end of their economic production capability.

Energean has come to an agreement with Waldorf that as it has become the majority stakeholder it will operate the sites going forward.

The firm is the 68% owner of Tors and 80% owner of Wenlock and has put together a specialist team.

This team will be fronted by Andrew Shepherd, Energean’s head of decommissioning. Mr Shepherd had previously spent a little over a year at Perenco as its decommissioning manager.

The firm’s head of decommissioning also has engineering experience with Allseas and Saipem.

Tors and Wenlock

© Supplied by FTI Consutling

A normally unmanned installation was put in place in 2006, with a design life of 15 years, after the Wenlock gas field was first discovered back in 1974.

The site, which has three wells, is comprised of a 435-tonne platform and 645-tonne jacket, with two 23 mile pipelines.

Tors is located in the Southern North Sea around 43 miles east of Flamborough Head on the east coast of England, in blocks 42/25a, 43/21a and 43/22a.