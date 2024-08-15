Port of Nigg secures contract for Aker BP Yggdrasil field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Port of Nigg secures contract for Aker BP Yggdrasil field

By Mathew Perry
15/08/2024, 9:13 am
© Supplied by Global Energy GroupPort of Nigg
The Port of Nigg

Port of Nigg owner Global Energy Group (GEG) has secured a contract from Subsea7 Norway to fabricate subsea spools for a Norwegian North Sea field development.

Norwegian operator Aker BP will use the spools at its Yggdrasil field, which holds an estimated 700 million barrels of oil equivalent.

GEG will fabricate 134 subsea spools at the Nigg site, which the company said represents two years of consistent fabrication work.

Due to the size and scale of the contract, GEG said it will undertake “substantial recruitment drive” focused on fabrication operations at Nigg.

GEG general manager for group fabrication at the Port of Nigg Dave MacKay said the contract builds on a longstanding relationship with Subsea7 Norway.

“Our capabilities, expertise and capacity make us the leading fabrication partner of choice within the offshore energy industry, and this contract reflects the confidence placed on us by our valued clients,” MacKay said.

GEG said the contract adds to the “growing number” of fabrication projects being delivered by the group across the oil and gas, renewable energy and nuclear sectors.

Yggdrasil field

The Yggdrasil project is the biggest ongoing development in the Norwegian continental shelf, consisting of the Hugin, Fulla and Munin licence groups.

Aker BP is aiming for start up at Yggdrasil in 2027.

Total investment in the project is estimated to be around NOK 115 billion (£8.4bn). Aker BP is the operator with Equinor and PGNiG Upstream Norway also holding stakes as licence partners.

The plan involves exporting gas from the Yggdrasil field through a shared pipeline from Hugin A via Munin to Statpipe and Kårstø.

Meanwhile, oil will be exported through a shared pipeline from Hugin A to the Grane oil pipeline and Stureterminalen.

The Yggdrasil development will also be electrified via a power-from-shore project, with the entire area remotely operated from a control centre in Stavanger.

© Supplied by Aker BP
A visualisation of the Yggdrasil power from shore project.

Aker BP holds a 40% stake as operator of Yggdrasil, with Equinor (47.7%) and

Despite the advanced nature of the plans, the Yggdrasil development has been thrown into question after Norwegian climate activists won a court battle against government approval for the field.

The Oslo District Court ruled the licence for the Yggdrasil field, as well as the Breidablikk and Tyrving fields, was invalid.

The Norwegian case was later cited in a UK Supreme Court decision which could have significant implications for future North Sea drilling.

