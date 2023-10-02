Aker BP awards £30m Yggdrasil power from shore contract to Multiconsult

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aker BP awards £30m Yggdrasil power from shore contract to Multiconsult

By Mathew Perry
02/10/2023, 1:10 pm
© Supplied by Aker BPA visualisation of the Yggdrasil power from shore project.
A visualisation of the Yggdrasil power from shore project.

Norwegian oil firm Aker BP has selected Multiconsult Norge AS to provide civil engineering services for its Yggdrasil power from shore project.

Aker BP (OSLO:AKRBP) said the contract, worth approximately 400 million NOK (£30 million), would run until the end of 2027.

Yggdrasil project manager Tormod Huseby said Aker BP was pleased to finalise a long-term agreement with Multiconsult.

“(Multiconsult) has already contributed to the power from shore project in Yggdrasil for several years and has delivered high quality over time,” Mr Huseby said.

Multiconsult will provide all necessary onshore civil engineering for the power from shore system, Aker BP said, as well as power license consulting, site work and environmental assessments.

The Norwegian government awarded Aker BP a licence to connect the unmanned platforms in the Yggdrasil area to the power grid in Samnanger in Norway’s Vestland County, in an effort to reduce emissions.

Aker BP said the concept includes a new transformer station at Børdalen in Samnanger, a new 11-kilometre 145 kV powerline in Samnanger, a compensation station at Årskog in Fitjar and a 250-kilometre 145 kV sea cable from Samnanger to the Yggdrasil area in the North Sea.

The system will provide a “stable and secure power supply” to Yggdrasil, with production expected to begin in 2027.

Norway’s parliament approved plans for development and operation of the Yggdrasil area in June.

Together with partners Equinor and LOTOS, Aker BP expects to invest around 115 billion NOK (£9.5bn) in Yggdrasil projects, in pursuit of 650 million boe in recoverable reserves across the area.

 

