Wood and BP form alliance as work kicks off in the North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Wood and BP form alliance as work kicks off in the North Sea

By Ryan Duff
22/08/2024, 12:00 am
© Ryan Duff/DCT MediaBP's North Sea HQ and Sir Ian Wood House, both in Aberdeen.
BP's North Sea HQ and Sir Ian Wood House, both in Aberdeen.

UK supermajor BP (LON: BP) and Aberdeen headquartered engineering firm Wood (LON: WG) have formed a strategic alliance for work on global assets.

The Aberdeen business says that it will work to “improve capital efficiency” on BP sites with work kicking off in the North Sea before being rolled out to Trinidad and Tobago later this year.

Wood will be delivering cost-saving measures while boosting value creation within BP’s portfolio.

The north-east business told Energy Voice: “No additional roles but we do have over 300 employees supporting bp contracts in Aberdeen.”

It builds on a five-year, $350m multi-region engineering services contract Wood won across BP’s offshore installations in 2022.

BP also recently formed an alliance with Worley in June for its global site projects. The work focusing on efficiency enhancement will focus on locations where Worley holds a services contract; Gulf of Mexico, Oman, Mauritania and Senegal oil and gas producing regions and the Cherry Point, Whiting, Rotterdam, Gelsenkirchen, and Lingen refineries.

The BP tie-up with Wood comes days after the Aberdeen headquartered firm revealed total half year losses of nearly $1 billion following the collapse of Sidara’s takeover.

Wood said it has given up “lump sum turnkey and large-scale EPC work” to focus on “exciting and complex” jobs including a 6-year contract with Shell for the world’s largest floating offshore LNG facility in Australia and the delivery of a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract on Aramco’s carbon capture project in Saudi Arabia.

© Supplied by Wood
(L to R) Martin Simmonite, senior vice president of operations, UK at Wood and Graeme Gordon, vice president of production for BP North Sea.

Ken Gilmartin, Wood CEO, argued that his company’s half year results were “good” while speaking with Energy Voice.

The bottom line loss was a “one-off” as the firm booked non-cash impairments on old contracts largely taken on in its acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler in 2017.

Martin Simmonite, senior vice president of operations, UK at Wood commented on the news: “The new alliance continues to build on our long-term relationship with BP and complements our multi-regional engineering services contract that was awarded to Wood in 2022.”

This year BP celebrates its 60th anniversary in the North Sea as it also makes progress on its joint venture with Aberdeen City Council, the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub.

Graeme Gordon, vice president of production for BP North Sea said following the deal: “The formation of this alliance allows us to build on the relationship we have with Wood and innovate on how we deliver safe and efficient site projects together.”

Recommended for you

Tags