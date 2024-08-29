Hunting brings in almost $500m in H1 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Hunting brings in almost $500m in H1 2024

By Michael Behr
29/08/2024, 7:32 am
© Supplied by DCTMediaHunting Aberdeen windfall tax
Hunting's north-east base at Badentoy Park.

Engineering group Hunting (LSE:HTG) saw revenue grow to almost $500 million in the first half of the year.

According to the group’s unaudited half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2024, the group’s order book increased by 32% to a record level of $699.5m compared to $529.7m in the first half of 2023.

Revenue for the first half of this year also increased by 3% to $493.8m, up from $477.8m in the same period of 2023, while gross profit was also up 18% to $135.2m. The group’s gross margin also improved to 27% from 24%.

Hunting saw its EBITDA reach $60.3m, up 23%, with its EBITDA margin of 12% up from 10% in the first half of 2023.

In addition, its adjusted operating profit hit $40.1m and adjusted operating profit margin was 8%, up from 6%.

Full year 2023 saw Hunting’s revenue grow above $925, with an EBITDA in the range of $96-100m.

Hunting chief executive Jim Johnson said: “Hunting’s balanced and diversified product portfolio has been decisive in delivering another set of strong results and securing a record order book, helping to underpin Hunting’s continued growth.

“Over the period, there were strong performances from our OCTG, subsea and advanced manufacturing product groups. Today’s results demonstrate the strength of offshore and international markets and steady progress in energy transition markets.”

In addition, Hunting announced that it has secured significant organic oil recovery (OOR) contracts to support major North Sea operators.

The contracts are worth up to $60 million over a five-year period.

Hunting will deliver the OOR specialised water flood technology to increase recoverable reserves and extend the operational life of multiple assets across the operators’ North Sea portfolios.

The application of OOR also plays a significant role in encouraging more sustainable energy practises, by extending the lives of brown-field producing assets.

Johnson added: “Today’s announcement is a significant step in the expansion of the OOR technology and shows confidence in Hunting’s ability to deliver new technologies to the energy industry. These major OOR orders supports our Hunting 2030 strategic initiatives to deliver revenue and profit growth, with strong margins and cash flows, through new sectors and product lines.”

