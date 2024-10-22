Aberdeen’s Oceanscan snapped up by offshore wind specialist Venterra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen’s Oceanscan snapped up by offshore wind specialist Venterra

By Erikka Askeland
22/10/2024, 8:39 am
© Supplied by DCT MediaAyman Asfari
Former Petrofac boss Ayman Asfari is the founder and executive chairman of Venterra.

An Aberdeen-headquartered group of companies that provide subsea and non-destructive test equipment, geotechnical services and offshore personnel has been acquired by Venterra Group.

Venterra, the offshore wind services firm founded by former Petrofac chief executive Ayman Asfari, 66, has acquired Oceanscan Holdings which was founded in 1989 by 73-year-old Ken Hunter.

The deal includes Oceanscan subsidiary companies Hydrographic Personnel Resources based in Inverurie, Geoforce Technical Services in Suffolk and Sercal Non-Destructive Test Equipment near Birmingham.

The value of the deal was undisclosed.

Venterra’s acquisition of Oceanscan has been underpinned by a fifth successful equity raise, including General Atlantic’s BeyondNetZero and First Reserve’s further equity investment of £30 million, as well as through securing access to £110m of bank facilities from HSBC, NatWest, Rabobank and Citibank to facilitate future growth.

The latest deal comes after a series of buyouts including Scotland’s FoundOcean, as well Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions (GDG), Ordtek and Partrac.

Venterra’s recently appointed chief executive Ed Daniels , said: “Oceanscan’s extensive fleet of high-quality sensing equipment and in-depth geotechnical experience supports our aim of providing the most technologically advanced and complete set of development services and solutions to the offshore wind industry.”

Oceanscan chief executive Derek Donaldson said: “Joining Venterra gives us a bigger platform from which to grow faster and across an even wider range of offshore wind markets.

“Combining our specialist equipment and geotechnical experience with the expertise that exists within Venterra means we will be able to offer an even more robust set of survey and geosciences services with greater international reach.”

Hunter, the managing director of Oceanscan, added: “Oceanscan’s history and core values of safety, innovation and continuous improvement align fully with Venterra. I am proud of the journey that we’ve taken, and I look forward to watching the company’s future get even brighter under the leadership of Derek and the Venterra team.”

