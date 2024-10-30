ATPI, Nomadic partner to help foreign workers fill gaps in UK workforce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

ATPI, Nomadic partner to help foreign workers fill gaps in UK workforce

By Michael Behr
30/10/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 30/10/2024, 7:10 am
© Supplied by ATPIZara Higgins ATPI's General Manager - Scotland and Neil Thomson Director at Nomadic.
Travel management company ATPI has partnered with Nomadic, a global short-term immigration provider, to help companies fill potential energy industry workforce gaps.

The UK is facing gaps in its offshore energy workforce due to issues such as an ageing workforce and the transition to renewable energy.

International talent is a way to address this.

However, the previous Conservative government took action to limit UK migration by around 300,000 people per year. This included scrapping the shortage occupation list and raising the minimum income.

These changes have made it more challenging for energy companies to access foreign workers, especially on a timely basis.

The UK energy sector remains attractive to foreign workers, with the Home Office seeing a surge in applications for energy-related fields under the UK’s skilled visa programme.

Recognising a gap in the market, the two companies aim to provide workforces with the tools and support needed to maximise operational efficiency.

Backed by provider of immigration services Fragomen, Nomadic helps to process and corroborate visa applications for multinational and domestic corporations.

ATPI will utilise Nomadic’s insight and technology to modernise activity for workforces which require specialised visa permits to perform work in international regions.

ATPI general manager for Scotland Zara Higgins commented: “Our new agreement with Nomadic is a natural progression to the excellence we deliver. Through our shared vision, we are – and have been – 100% committed to creating innovative solutions to support the global energy sector.

“By integrating Nomadic’s proven immigration and visa services to strengthen our offering, we will have solutions available to help our clients navigate the ongoing complexities associated with travel in the energy sector. This is an exciting development for both companies, and we look forward to seeing the positive difference it will make.”

Nomadic helps individuals remain compliant with regional requirements via visa and passport services, and the notarising, procurement, and securing of essential records for immigration applications.

Nomadic’s services will now be available to ATPI’s energy and marine clients in the UK, via the homepage of ATPI’s TravelHub.

ATPI previously partnered with Aberdeen-based crew management software provider Onboard Tracker to expand its online offshore travel operations hub.

Director at Nomadic Neil Thomson added: “Our agreement with ATPI is a new benchmark of smart collaboration and synergy. The chance to integrate our support into ATPI’s travel management systems will alleviate some of the challenges and inconveniences often faced by those who travel globally for work.

“By streamlining, and hopefully accelerating the process, we will take the burden off of individual operators and organisations, enabling them to focus on the efficiency and success of their energy activities.”

