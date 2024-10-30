ATPI, Nomadic partner to help foreign workers fill gaps in UK workforce

Travel management company ATPI has partnered with Nomadic, a global short-term immigration provider, to help companies fill potential energy industry workforce gaps.

The UK is facing gaps in its offshore energy workforce due to issues such as an ageing workforce and the transition to renewable energy.

International talent is a way to address this.

However, the previous Conservative government took action to limit UK migration by around 300,000 people per year. This included scrapping the shortage occupation list and raising the minimum income.

These changes have made it more challenging for energy companies to access foreign workers, especially on a timely basis.

The UK energy sector remains attractive to foreign workers, with the Home Office seeing a surge in applications for energy-related fields under the UK’s skilled visa programme.

Recognising a gap in the market, the two companies aim to provide workforces with the tools and support needed to maximise operational efficiency.

Backed by provider of immigration services Fragomen, Nomadic helps to process and corroborate visa applications for multinational and domestic corporations.

ATPI will utilise Nomadic’s insight and technology to modernise activity for workforces which require specialised visa permits to perform work in international regions.

ATPI general manager for Scotland Zara Higgins commented: “Our new agreement with Nomadic is a natural progression to the excellence we deliver. Through our shared vision, we are – and have been – 100% committed to creating innovative solutions to support the global energy sector.

“By integrating Nomadic’s proven immigration and visa services to strengthen our offering, we will have solutions available to help our clients navigate the ongoing complexities associated with travel in the energy sector. This is an exciting development for both companies, and we look forward to seeing the positive difference it will make.”

Nomadic helps individuals remain compliant with regional requirements via visa and passport services, and the notarising, procurement, and securing of essential records for immigration applications.

Nomadic’s services will now be available to ATPI’s energy and marine clients in the UK, via the homepage of ATPI’s TravelHub.

ATPI previously partnered with Aberdeen-based crew management software provider Onboard Tracker to expand its online offshore travel operations hub.

Director at Nomadic Neil Thomson added: “Our agreement with ATPI is a new benchmark of smart collaboration and synergy. The chance to integrate our support into ATPI’s travel management systems will alleviate some of the challenges and inconveniences often faced by those who travel globally for work.

“By streamlining, and hopefully accelerating the process, we will take the burden off of individual operators and organisations, enabling them to focus on the efficiency and success of their energy activities.”