Aberdeen’s Glacier Energy snaps up another North East England firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen’s Glacier Energy snaps up another North East England firm

By Erikka Askeland
07/11/2024, 1:55 pm
© Supplied by Glacier EnergyL to R: Scott Martin, CEO, Glacier Energy; Philip and Mark Riches from AGS; Kenny Erskine, operations director, Glacier Energy.
L to R: Scott Martin, CEO, Glacier Energy; Philip and Mark Riches from AGS; Kenny Erskine, operations director, Glacier Energy.

Glacier Energy has snapped up another firm based in the North East of England as it aims to double in size.

The private-equity backed business acquired Advanced Group Services (AGS), a heat transfer company based in Tyne and Wear, for an undisclosed sum.

It is the acquisitive Aberdeen firm’s second recent deal in the region after it bought out heat transfer specialist, Francis Brown in Teesside.

The business has now counted 12 acquisitions since it was founded in 2011 with the acquisitions of Roberts Pipeline Machining and Wellclad from from MB Aerospace.

At the start of the year Saudi Arabian-backed investment group Averroes Capital bought a majority stake in Glacier alongside its chief executive Scott Martin. Shortly thereafter the state-backed Business Growth Fund (BGF) also invested a multi-million pound sum in the business.

The business now counts 320 employees, and locations including Aberdeen, Blyth, Fife, Glasgow, Rotherham and Stockton-on-Tees with an additional office in Kazakhstan.

The company is looking to make announcements about further takeover deals in coming weeks.

The latest deal enables Glacier to establish a mechanical solutions hub offering a range of heat exchanger repair and refurbishment services in the North East to target its presence in renewable and industrial markets, including rail.

The acquisition of the family-run AGS brings  a 26,000 sq ft  manufacturing facility in Washington.

Glacier CEO Martin said the deal represented a “significant milestone”.

He added: “The North East of England offers an ideal environment for our expansion as it is rapidly becoming a centre for renewable and industrial growth.

“This acquisition allows us to build on AGS’s established reputation and develop a robust base to deliver expanded services across industrial and rail markets.

“We are committed to backing the region’s growth and building on its industrial strengths for the future.”

AGS managing director Philip Riches added: “There is strong cultural and strategic fit between the companies and the acquisition will set AGS on a strong path to continue supporting the industrial and rail markets it serves with renewed focus and commitment.”

Recommended for you

Tags