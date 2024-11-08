Omani firm Petrogas makes first gas discovery in UK North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Omani firm Petrogas makes first gas discovery in UK North Sea

By Mathew Perry
08/11/2024, 11:06 am
© Maersk Drillingshell gas north sea
Petrogas mobilised the Noble Resilient rig to drill its Baker well prospect.

Omani operator Petrogas has announced its maiden offshore gas discovery in the UK North Sea following a recent drilling campaign.

Petrogas embarked on its drilling campaign in August, and said it encountered gas in the Baker well at UKCS block 47/3f-16.

Petrogas recently took on a 100% equity stake in the Baker well from Cornerstone Resources, after taking on a 70% stake in 2022.

The firm described the well results, which spudded on September 12, as “significantly better than expected, with improved reservoir characteristics”.

Offshore assets close to the Baker well include the Perenco-operated Minerva platform and the Spirit Energy-operated York platform.

The Noble Resilient drilling rig will now move to the Abbey gas field, where Petrogas has an 85% stake, in block 47/3i to drill another appraisal well.

The Petrogas drilling campaign comes as operators have significantly scaled back exploration drilling in the UK North Sea in recent years.

The Baker and Abbey campaign comes after Shell and Deltic Energy began drilling the first well of 2024 at the Selene prospect in July.

Harbour Energy also recently spudded the Gilderoy well at licence 15/28b using the Paul B. Loyd Jnr semi-submersible rig on 15 September.

Petrogas North Sea operations

Petrogas chief executive Kingsuk Sen said he is “proud” the operator has safely delivered its first offshore exploration discovery.

“I look forward to the team integrating Baker with the Abbey field and bring them both towards development,” he said.

Usama Al Barwani, vice chairman of Petrogas parent firm MB Holding, said the operator is “committed to contribute towards energy security” by tapping its gas resource potential in the North Sea.

© Supplied by Petrogas
Vice chairman of MB Holding and managing director of Petrogas Usama Al Barwani speaking at the firm’s annual town hall in Oman.

Al Barwani said Petrogas looks forward to “continuous collaboration” with the UK government in support of these goals.

The Muscat-headquartered firm is steadily increasing its foothold in the North Sea, securing a single block in the latest tranche of the 33rd licensing round.

Baker and Abbey

Last year, Petrogas set out plans to drill Baker, which it farmed into in 2022, alongside its Abbey discovery.

Baker, in licence P2433, has a competent persons report last year citing 56 billion cubic feet of prospective resources.

Spirit Energy petrogas © Spirit Energy
Spirit Energy’s York platform.

Abbey, in licence P2582, has audited proven and probable reserves of 111 billion standard cubic feet (bscf) of sales gas and 0.6 million barrels (MMbbl) of condensate.

Earlier this year, Petrogas project manager Matt Gulland told an industry event in Aberdeen that the firm is looking at taking over the York hub from Spirit Energy as a tie-back to develop the Abbey prospect.

Birgitta – ETAP or Montrose

Petrogas is also mulling options for the host on its upcoming Birgitta project in the Central North Sea, with FID due next year and first gas in 2027.

The two-well project will either go to BP’s ETAP platform or Repsol’s Montrose-Arbroath hub.

Mr Gulland said discussions are underway with both operators on the engineering requirements to take the production, with both having “advantages and disadvantages”.

Petrogas has not disclosed its resource estimates for the development.

The Geological Society of London has previously said a two-well development could be expected to yield 50-100 billion cubic feet of gas and 3-6 million barrels of condensate.

Recommended for you

Tags