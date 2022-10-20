Petrogas unveiled as farm-in partner for Cornerstone North Sea assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Petrogas unveiled as farm-in partner for Cornerstone North Sea assets

Petrogas has revealed itself as the mystery buyer of stakes in a pair of North Sea assets owned by Cornerstone Resources.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
20/10/2022, 8:00 am
Petrogas has revealed itself as the mystery buyer of stakes in a pair of North Sea assets owned by Cornerstone Resources.

The Oman-headquartered operator, through its subsidiary Petrogas North Sea, has farmed-in to the Abbey and Baker prospects in the Southern North Sea.

Plans are now afoot to move forward with the Abbey field, with the partners targeting a final investment decision (FID) by the end of next year.

Cornerstone announced last week that it had found a farm in partner for the licences P2582 and P2433.

The two permits contain the Abbey and Baker exploration prospects respectively.

Following the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA) decision to rubber stamp the deal, Petrogas now has 85% equity in licence P2582 and 70% equity in licence P2433, and is the operator of both.

Usama al Barwani, chief executive of Petrogas, said: “We are delighted to acquire the Abbey field in the UK, and look forward to working with our partner Cornerstone to develop this field in a timely fashion, bringing vital additional domestic gas to the UK market.”

A previously unnamed partner

Cornerstone previously said its new partner has “significant experience to benefit both projects”, and that it will receive consideration up front and at final investment decision stages.

Abbey has audited proven and probable reserves of 111 billion standard cubic feet (bscf) of sales gas and 0.6 million barrels (MMbbl) of condensate.

Meanwhile Baker is part of the low risk Carnaby prospect, a small extension of Abbey.

Announcing the deal last week, Cornerstone chief executive Peter Young said: “We are delighted to be bringing in a very high quality and credible partner on both Abbey and Baker. Our teams are already working very closely together and the deep experience of our team is being enhanced by our new partner’s significant experience to the benefit of both projects. This is truly a win win deal for both parties and we are all excited about developing this partnership further.”

Peter Young

Mr Young boasts a wealth of Southern North Sea knowledge, having founded rival operator IOG (LON: IOG).

He founded Cornerstone in 2017 – Iain McKendrick, former CEO of Ithaca Energy, is on the company’s board.

A growing footprint

For Petrogas, the deal represents a real broadening of its activities in the UK North Sea, where the company only recently completed its first operated well.

Upon completion of the Birgitta East appraisal well in May, the frim pledged to develop the Birgitta gas field “within the next three years”.

Birgitta lies around 125 miles east of Peterhead, with previous estimates from the Geological Society of London putting recoverable reserves at 50-100 billion cubic feet of gas and 3-6 million barrels of condensate.

