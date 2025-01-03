Trump urges UK to ‘open up the North Sea’ and ‘get rid of windmills’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Trump urges UK to ‘open up the North Sea’ and ‘get rid of windmills’

US President-elect Donald Trump said the UK is "making a very big mistake" in relation to its North Sea energy policies.
By Mathew Perry
03/01/2025, 1:01 pm Updated: 03/01/2025, 1:04 pm
© Allison Robbert/UPI/ShutterstockU.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with House Republicans at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Washington, DC on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Image: Allison Robbert/UPI/Shutterstock
Donald Trump has urged the UK to “open up the North Sea” in an apparent criticism of the country’s energy transition policies.

The US president-elect made the comments in a post on his social media network Truth Social.

Posting a link to an article referencing oil and gas operator Apache’s decision to exit the North Sea, Trump said the UK is “making a very big mistake”.

The American firm announced in November that it would cease operations in the UK by the end of 2029, blaming the impact of changes to the windfall tax in the recent budget.

Other North Sea operators including Serica Energy, Deltic Energy and Harbour Energy have also made moves to reduce their investments in the UK due to the fiscal changes.

In the same post, Trump also urged the UK to “get rid of windmills”, continuing his longstanding opposition to offshore wind farms.

aberdeen energy transition © Shutterstock
The Aberdeen Bay Wind Farm seen from Donald Trump’s golf course in Balmedie.

Trump has been a vocal critic of offshore wind farms in Scotland for over a decade and unsuccessfully campaigned against a development near his Aberdeenshire golf resort.

Trump holds business interests in several seaside golf resorts in Scotland, including Trump International in Balmedie and Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire, and has plans to open a second course in Aberdeenshire later this year.

During his recent election campaign, Trump also pledged to scrap offshore wind projects in the US on “day one” of his second term as president.

Energy analysts expect Trump to pursue policies to encourage growth in US oil production when his second term begins on 20 January.

The president-elect has selected oil and gas industry executive and climate policy critic Chris Wright to serve as US energy secretary in a sign the world’s largest economy is set for a change in policy direction once current president Joe Biden steps down.

Trump has also vowed to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act, Biden’s signature climate bill which introduced significant tax credits aimed at spurring growth in green industries.

North Sea operators ‘would be pleased to welcome Trump’

Responding to Trump’s comments, a spokesperson for trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said: “The UK needs a diverse energy mix from the North Sea including oil, gas and offshore wind.

“Total energy production in the UK is at record lows with the country reliant on energy imports of oil, gas, and electricity for almost 40% of domestic energy demand.

apache windfall tax © Supplied by Apache
Apache’s Forties Alpha.

“It’s essential to attract investment across the energy mix to meet the nation’s energy needs and keep jobs, firms and their supply chains here in the UK.

“The best way to protect consumers and provide secure affordable energy is to produce as much of it as we can in the UK.”

Meanwhile, Serica Energy chief financial officer Martin Copeland welcomed Trump’s comments.

“If our politicians find it hard to stand up for our domestic oil and gas industry and cling to an ideological but insane energy policy, it is good to know that at least a US politician is prepared to support us,” Copeland said.

“If he wants to come visit his golf course, I am sure the Aberdeen North Sea operators would be pleased to welcome him.”

Damian Bates, co-author of a supportive book about about Trump and former editor-in-chief of the Press and Journal in Aberdeen, also took to LinkedIn to support the incoming US president’s comments.

He added: “Good to see that the President elect of the United States believes in the future of the North Sea as part of our energy security.
What a shame our own leaders don’t.

“I know he watches the economy of the UK, and Scotland in particular, very closely.
Isn’t it time that the UK government saw common sense and backed domestic gas production as part of our energy – and economic – security and the just transition?”

Trump’s comments come amid concerns that cross-party consensus on climate change policy in the UK is at risk as the Conservatives and Reform UK continue to criticise Labour over the party’s net zero policies.

