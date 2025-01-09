Shell awards North Sea drilling contract to SLB

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell awards North Sea drilling contract to SLB

By Mathew Perry
09/01/2025, 7:04 am
© Supplied by Andrew DykesSlb Aker Carbon Capture
SLB stand at Offshore Europe 2023.

Oilfield services giant SLB (NYSE:SLB) has secured a series of major drilling contracts from Shell across its deep- and ultra-deepwater assets.

The contract includes assets in the UK North Sea, Trinidad and Tobago, the Gulf of Mexico and others, and will be delivered over a three-year timeframe.

SLB did not specify the contract value or the assets involved in the deal.

SLB said the projects will combine its AI-enabled digital drilling capabilities with its “expertise” in ultra-deepwater environments.

The Houston-headquartered firm said this will help it “repeatably and predictably deliver more consistent wells that improve cost efficiencies”.

SLB offshore Atlantic president Wallace Pescarini said: “We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Shell through the fulfilment of these multi-region deepwater contracts.

“Over the years, we have worked diligently to provide safe, high-quality services to our customers, including Shell.

“Drawing on our global expertise in complex deepwater environments and advanced technology solutions, we will align with Shell’s expectations for safe and efficient energy development on these projects.”

The scope of the contracts will include digital directional drilling services and hardware, logging while drilling (LWD), surface logging, cementing, drilling and completions fluids, completions, and wireline services.

SLB has already started providing services to Shell for the contracts and the firm manage each project through its digital service delivery centre.

