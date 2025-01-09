Shell awards North Sea drilling contract to SLB

Oilfield services giant SLB (NYSE:SLB) has secured a series of major drilling contracts from Shell across its deep- and ultra-deepwater assets.

The contract includes assets in the UK North Sea, Trinidad and Tobago, the Gulf of Mexico and others, and will be delivered over a three-year timeframe.

SLB did not specify the contract value or the assets involved in the deal.

SLB said the projects will combine its AI-enabled digital drilling capabilities with its “expertise” in ultra-deepwater environments.

The Houston-headquartered firm said this will help it “repeatably and predictably deliver more consistent wells that improve cost efficiencies”.

SLB offshore Atlantic president Wallace Pescarini said: “We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Shell through the fulfilment of these multi-region deepwater contracts.

“Over the years, we have worked diligently to provide safe, high-quality services to our customers, including Shell.

“Drawing on our global expertise in complex deepwater environments and advanced technology solutions, we will align with Shell’s expectations for safe and efficient energy development on these projects.”

The scope of the contracts will include digital directional drilling services and hardware, logging while drilling (LWD), surface logging, cementing, drilling and completions fluids, completions, and wireline services.

SLB has already started providing services to Shell for the contracts and the firm manage each project through its digital service delivery centre.