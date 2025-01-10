Oil rig worker airlifted during medical emergency

An oil rig worker with a medical emergency has been rescued from his North Sea base by the Coastguard.

A staff member was flown off the Noble Patriot rig, near the Shetland Isles, on Wednesday and put in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson said: “The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Sumburgh caried out a medical airlift from an offshore installation off Shetland.

“HM Coastguard was contacted at about 1.30pm on January 8.

“The person was passed into the care of Scottish Ambulance Service. Lerwick Coastguard Rescue Team assisted.”

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE), the rig operator, was unable to comment due to healthcare privacy laws.

The Scottish Ambulance Service was contacted for comment.