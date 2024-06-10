Drilling firm Noble to acquire competitor Diamond Offshore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas / Rigs & Vessels

Drilling firm Noble to acquire competitor Diamond Offshore

By Mathew Perry
10/06/2024, 10:19 am
© Supplied by Diamond OffshoreNoble Diamond Offshore
Diamond Offshore's Ocean GreatWhite rig.

US offshore drilling rig operator Noble Corp has announced it will acquire smaller rival Diamond Offshore in a cash and stock deal worth around $1.59 billion (£1.25bn).

In a statement, the two companies said Noble will pay $15.52 per Diamond Offshore share, with $5.65 of that amount in cash and the rest in Noble stock.

Noble’s acquisition of Diamond comes as the global oil and gas sector continues its wave of consolidation, with recent US deals involving Chevron and Exxon.

Meanwhile, Harbour Energy is in the process of buying out German rival Wintershall Dea while Ithaca Energy recently announced a merger deal with Italian firm Eni.

Noble said the deal represents an 11.4% premium to closing stock price from last Friday.

Upon closing, Diamond shareholders will own approximately 14.5% of Noble’s outstanding shares.

Noble and Diamond merger

The merger will see a combined order backlog of $6.5 billion between the two companies, and Noble said it expects to realize annual pre-tax cost savings of $100 million, with 75% expected to be realized within one year of closing.

Noble president and chief executive officer Robert Eifler said the deal will strengthen the company’s offering, with four seventh generation drillships and “one of the most high-spec harsh environment semisubmersible rigs in the world” in the Ocean GreatWhite.

repsol ocean patriot © Supplied by Diamond Offshore
Diamond Offshore Drilling’s Ocean Patriot rig.

“Additionally, Diamond’s five conventional deepwater and midwater rigs have averaged above 85% utilization over the last 3 years and currently have strong forward contract coverage,” Mr Eifler said.

“Supported by Diamond’s $2.1 billion of backlog and $100 million of anticipated cost synergies, we expect the transaction to be immediately accretive to our free cash flow per share and contribute to accelerated growth in our return of capital to shareholders.”

Diamond Offshore president and chief executive officer Bernie Wolford said the merger with Noble is a “natural match” for the Houston-based firm.

Noble said intends to fund the cash portion of the transaction through new debt financing, secured through a $600 million committed bridge financing facility

 

 

 

Recommended for you

Tags