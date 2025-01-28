UK spends £12.5bn through capacity markets on fossil fuel power plants over past decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK spends £12.5bn through capacity markets on fossil fuel power plants over past decade

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
28/01/2025, 8:09 am Updated: 28/01/2025, 9:29 am
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Supplied by SSE ThermalSSE Thermal
SSE Thermal's existing Keadby 1 site.

The UK government has invested over £12.5 billion over the past 10 years in fossil fuel power plants through a capacity market scheme designed to ensure reliable electricity supply during winter, according to Aurora Energy Research.

The scheme offers contracts to generators to maintain a backup reserve, with the government awarding close to £20bn in contracts since 2015.

Of the £20bn total, the report found about 60% of contracts went to fossil fuel power plants, including around 90 gas power plants.

Some of the gas plants will still be receiving payments in 2040, a decade after the Labour government’s target to eliminate 95% of fossil fuels from the UK electricity system.

Meanwhile, around 25% of contracts went to energy storage and power cable projects.

The capacity market auction sets a subsidy price to pay power generators, including gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar projects, to cover the cost of meeting electricity demand.

The cost of the scheme is added to energy bills, meaning UK consumers indirectly pay a portion of the cost as part of the overall unit price of electricity.

UK gas power payments

The UK offered the highest gas power payments in Europe, according to the report, which was commissioned by Beyond Fossil Fuels.

In total, almost €53 billion (£45 billion) has been granted to fossil fuel plants through European capacity markets since 2015.

Juliet Philips, a campaigner at Beyond Fossil Fuels, said the capacity market payments to gas plant operators present “a double blow for households” by adding billions of pounds to energy bills and keeping countries “locked into volatile fossil fuel markets for longer”.

Philips said: “Our reliance on burning fossil gas was the root cause of the energy crisis. We call for governments to end all fossil fuel subsidies and rapidly scale up investments in renewables, grids and clean flexibility solutions, which will stabilise energy bills and protect the climate.”

In response to the report, a UK government spokesperson told the Guardian: “The capacity market mechanism ensures our electricity supply is secure and meets demand – we have consulted on proposals to ensure unabated gas plants can decarbonise and will update in due course.

“Our mission for clean power by 2030 will replace our dependency on unstable fossil fuel markets with clean, homegrown power controlled in Britain – which is the best way to protect bill payers and boost our energy independence.”

 

Recommended for you

Tags