Aberdeen student awarded for recycled oil rig building design

A Robert Gordon University (RGU) student has won a prestigious architectural award for an innovative building design made from recycled oil rigs.

Master of architecture student Obiajulu Umeji’s ‘Rigged’ project took home the Aberdeen Society of Architects (ASA) Silver Medal 2024 award.

Celebrating Aberdeen’s industrial heritage and its relationship with the North Sea, the Rigged building is set on the Granite City’s historic harbour waterfront.

The design sees up to 90% of the building materials crafted from recycled and decommissioned oil rigs.

© Supplied by Robert Gordon Univer

RGU said the project would draw energy from the harbour, hydrogen and wind from the North Sea, showcasing a “pioneering approach to green energy”.

Standing as a “beacon of environmental and social sustainability”, RGU said visitors could learn and explore the “rich and diverse history” of the North Sea.

Originally from Nigeria, Mr Umeji is set to graduate from RGU’s Scott Sutherland School of Architecture & Built Environment this summer.

© Robert Gordon University

He said his goal in designing Rigged is to “preserve cultural significance, promote sustainability, drive economic development, and cultivate vibrant public spaces”.

“Rigged embodies a compelling response to the global climate emergency, re-purposing end-of-life offshore industrial assets to address sustainability challenges,” Mr Umeji said.

“By integrating these structures into new constructions, I hope to emphasise the inherent qualities of the recycled oil rigs, creating artistic and architectural pieces that highlight the beauty of reclaimed materials.”

‘Rigged’ a symbol of Aberdeen energy transition

Scott Sutherland School of Architecture lecturer Neil Lamb said Mr Umeji’s project symbolises the energy transition.

“Located in the city centre of Europe’s oil capital, it is a project designed to make people stop and think about their relationship with our sea, the North Sea in particular,” Mr Lamb said.

© Supplied by Robert Gordon Univer

“The project creates a new attraction, where people can learn about our relationship with the sea in the past, present and in the future.

“It symbolises a need for change while pointing the way to a more sustainable future for our area.”

Mr Lamb said the building would be a “striking” addition to the city centre, potentially offering an “exciting new tourist attraction”.

ASA president Andrew McNair said the award committee saw the Rigged project as an “artistic celebration of Aberdeen”.

“The exposed primary structure is architecturally iconic and would be a constant reminder of Aberdeen’s contribution to the energy sector, particularly within the relevant harbour setting,” Mr McNair said.

Oil rig designs

Mr Umeji’s ‘Rigged’ project joins several other creative projects seeking to reuse decommissioned oil rigs.

The SEE Monster project saw a former North Sea oil rig installed as an art exhibition in Weston-super-Mare as part of the Unboxed festival in 2021.

Saudi Arabia is also developing The Rig, an offshore theme park and resort centred on a decommissioned oil rig in the Arabian Gulf.

Meanwhile in Malaysia, a former oil rig has found a new lease of life off the coast of Borneo as a scuba diving eco resort.