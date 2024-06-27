Aberdeen student awarded for recycled oil rig building design

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen student awarded for recycled oil rig building design

By Mathew Perry
27/06/2024, 11:03 am
© Image: Robert Gordon Universityoil rig building aberdeen
The 'Rigged' architectural project by Robert Gordon University student Obiajulu Umeji.

A Robert Gordon University (RGU) student has won a prestigious architectural award for an innovative building design made from recycled oil rigs.

Master of architecture student Obiajulu Umeji’s ‘Rigged’ project took home the Aberdeen Society of Architects (ASA) Silver Medal 2024 award.

Celebrating Aberdeen’s industrial heritage and its relationship with the North Sea, the Rigged building is set on the Granite City’s historic harbour waterfront.

The design sees up to 90% of the building materials crafted from recycled and decommissioned oil rigs.

© Supplied by Robert Gordon Univer
The ‘Rigged’ architectural project envisages a building created from decommissioned oil rigs on the Aberdeen harbour waterfront.

RGU said the project would draw energy from the harbour, hydrogen and wind from the North Sea, showcasing a “pioneering approach to green energy”.

Standing as a “beacon of environmental and social sustainability”, RGU said visitors could learn and explore the “rich and diverse history” of the North Sea.

Originally from Nigeria, Mr Umeji is set to graduate from RGU’s Scott Sutherland School of Architecture & Built Environment this summer.

© Robert Gordon University
RGU architecture student Obiajulu Umeji (right) and the interior of his award-winning ‘Rigged’ design.

He said his goal in designing Rigged is to “preserve cultural significance, promote sustainability, drive economic development, and cultivate vibrant public spaces”.

“Rigged embodies a compelling response to the global climate emergency, re-purposing end-of-life offshore industrial assets to address sustainability challenges,” Mr Umeji said.

“By integrating these structures into new constructions, I hope to emphasise the inherent qualities of the recycled oil rigs, creating artistic and architectural pieces that highlight the beauty of reclaimed materials.”

‘Rigged’ a symbol of Aberdeen energy transition

Scott Sutherland School of Architecture lecturer Neil Lamb said Mr Umeji’s project symbolises the energy transition.

“Located in the city centre of Europe’s oil capital, it is a project designed to make people stop and think about their relationship with our sea, the North Sea in particular,” Mr Lamb said.

oil rig building aberdeen © Supplied by Robert Gordon Univer
The interior of ‘Rigged’.

“The project creates a new attraction, where people can learn about our relationship with the sea in the past, present and in the future.

“It symbolises a need for change while pointing the way to a more sustainable future for our area.”

Mr Lamb said the building would be a “striking” addition to the city centre, potentially offering an “exciting new tourist attraction”.

ASA president Andrew McNair said the award committee saw the Rigged project as an “artistic celebration of Aberdeen”.

“The exposed primary structure is architecturally iconic and would be a constant reminder of Aberdeen’s contribution to the energy sector, particularly within the relevant harbour setting,” Mr McNair said.

Oil rig designs

Mr Umeji’s ‘Rigged’ project joins several other creative projects seeking to reuse decommissioned oil rigs.

The SEE Monster project saw a former North Sea oil rig installed as an art exhibition in Weston-super-Mare as part of the Unboxed festival in 2021.

Saudi Arabia is also developing The Rig, an offshore theme park and resort centred on a decommissioned oil rig in the Arabian Gulf.

Meanwhile in Malaysia, a former oil rig has found a new lease of life off the coast of Borneo as a scuba diving eco resort.

 

