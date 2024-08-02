Power Moves: Spirit Energy’s new CFO and more

Nick Harrison has joined Aberdeen-headquartered Spirit Energy as its new CFO.

He joins the firm with more than three decades of experience working within the energy sector, having previously held positions with Repsol Sinopec, Talisman Energy and Shell.

Harrison takes on the CFO position as Spirit Energy transitions its business model, having secured a carbon capture licence for the repurposing of its North and South Morecambe gas fields last year.

Harrison said: “Spirit Energy’s clear strategy was a driver to attracting me to the company. The three strategic pillars covering its decommissioning work, safety and its contribution to the UK’s net zero targets through its MNZ carbon store project, really illustrate Spirit Energy as a leader in its field. I am eager to see how the company progresses in its efforts and am proud to play a role in its journey.”

Spirit Energy CEO Neil McCulloch added: “Having spent time working globally and across an array of projects including late life assets, Nick brings excellent technical knowledge together with a first-class track record of leadership and will be an asset to our finance function.”

Andy Rodden will take on the role of Offshore Helicopter Services (OHS) UK’s managing director.

Currently part of the senior leadership team at ETZ Ltd Offshore Renewables, he brings with him 15 years’ experience running projects across the energy sector, and will formally take up his new role in September.

Interim managing director Martin Stubbs will join the OHS UK board and return to his role as director of operations.

As a director of ETZ, Rodden played an key role in delivering, in partnership with Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, the world’s first Floating Wind Innovation Centre.

Rodden said: “OHS UK has a fantastic track record across the sector in delivering for its clients, and I look forward to working alongside the team, existing and future customers as we seek to grow the business and expand our market share.

“It is a little over a year since Ultimate Aviation acquired OHS UK, and it is already clear to see the positive impact of the hard work undertaken by the team to transform the business.

“I’m hugely motivated to have the opportunity to progress my career and lead this dynamic business at the beginning of an exciting new chapter.”

OHS UK’s previous managing director, Paul Kelsall, left the company in March this year to join Highland and Islands Airports as its CEO.

The company was bought last year by South Africa-based Ultimate Aviation rival CHC attempting to acquire the UK business. Competition authorities shut the CHC deal down.

OHS UK was also hit by an HMRC investigation over a potential £10 million in repayments last year.

Rob Marsh has been appointed as global co-head of energy at law firm Norton Rose Fulbright.

Marsh has worked as a projects lawyer and partner in the firm’s banking and finance practice at its London office.

He will work alongside Noam Ayali, who was appointed global co-head of energy in July 2022.

His practice has a particular focus on the renewable energy sector and he has advised clients for over 20 years in relation to all aspects of developing, constructing, operating, decommissioning and financing across all commercial scale technologies.

Darshan Desai has joined EET Fuels, taking on the role of vice-president for performance and governance.

Previously serving in the crude oil trading division at Nayara Energy, he advanced through various roles, including positions in the EPS and Supply & Trading divisions.

According to a LinkedIn post from EET Fuels: “His strategic insight into the functionality and interdependence of refining business areas, combined with thorough knowledge of crude oil and product pricing mechanisms, as well as blending techniques, will ensure a comprehensive approach to refinery operations here at EET Fuels.”