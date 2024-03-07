Helicopter firm OHS on hunt for new UK boss

Offshore Helicopter Services (OHS) is on the hunt for a new UK boss after the departure of its managing director.

Paul Kelsall, who has led the firm in its current iteration and previously as Babcock Mission Critical Services since 2021, has been named CEO of Highland and Islands Airports Ltd.

He has been with the business since 2006, when it was Bond Helicopters, following a 22-year career in the Royal Navy.

Ultimate Aviation, the owners of Aberdeen-based OHS, said operations director Martin Stubbs has been appointed interim managing director.

CEO Shaun Roseveare said: “The business is in a strong position, and everyone is working hard to ensure we continue on the correct trajectory in challenging market conditions.

“Director of Operations Martin Stubbs has been appointed interim Managing Director. He knows the business inside out, and I am confident will provide stability and drive OHS UK forward.

“The recruitment process for a full time MD is already underway, and we also expect to make further positive business announcements imminently.

“Since joining in March 2006 Paul has made a valuable contribution to the business, often in difficult circumstances, and we wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”

On his appointment to Highlands and Islands Airport, Mr Kelsall said: “I am thrilled to be joining HIAL as CEO and am hugely excited to lead an organisation that has been played a large part in my working career. My role in 2006 involved working from Sumburgh Airport and during my flying career I have visited almost all HIAL airports.

“HIAL is renowned for the professional, friendly, and high-quality services it provides, and I have been fortunate to have had first-hand experience of that throughout my career. I look forward to working with the HIAL Board, the Senior Management Team and the dedicated HIAL team.”

Ultimate Aviation for OHS

South Africa-based Ultimate Aviation acquired OHS last year following a period of uncertainty for the formerly-named Babcock helicopter firm.

Rival CHC had attempted to acquire the UK business, but competition authorities shut the deal down.

Following the Ultimate Aviation deal, Mr Kelsall told Energy Voice he was proud of staff for keeping their “focus through an uncertain period” and continuing to deliver safe operations.

Mr Roseveare highlighted the addition of S-92s coming into the fleet and retirement of older aircraft, meaning “modernisation” coming through.

