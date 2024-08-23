Power Moves: Gillian King leaves NZTC and more

Gillian King has left her position as the director of business development at the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC).

King has almost two and a half years in the role. She previously served on the board of the organisation when it was called Oil & Gas Technology Centre. Prior to this she was a senior director of OGCI Climate Investments and spent a number of years as vice president of Tendeka, now Taqa.

In addition, she sits as vice chairwoman on the Future Industry Leaders Programme (FILP) Network committee.

Writing on LinkedIn, King said she was “blown away” in 2017 by the work done at the OGTC “to maximise economic recovery from the North Sea”.

She added: “The narrative quickly changed and netzero and emissions reduction became daily conversations”.

She added: “I was fortunate to be invited onto the board of OGTC through my participation in the Future Industry Leaders Programme. A hugely rewarding experience as we pivoted to the Net Zero Technology Centre. I learned so much from my inspiring colleagues on the board.”

Blair McCombie has been appointed as the new managing director of well intervention solutions provider Oilenco.

McCombie joined the company in 2017 within its operations department. As new managing director, he will lead overall performance and future direction.

He replaces Warren Ackroyd who will remain as company owner, but moves to the position of technical director, where he will focus on driving innovation and enhancing the group’s product portfolio.

In addition, Oilenco has strengthened its team with additional promotions and new roles.

Davie Nicoll was promoted to the role of business director for Africa. He will work alongside business director for UK and Europe Graham Masson and finance director Kim Ackroyd.

The company appointed its business development director David Fisher back in 2022 to expanding operations in key overseas regions.

McCombie said: “As well as expanding our global reach, one major component of growth is investment in developing our product portfolio through enhancing our existing products as well as new product development.

“With Warren’s invaluable expertise and a dedicated team under his direction, we are able to listen to our clients, creating solutions that meet their needs, as well as the needs of the global well intervention and P&A industry.”

Steve Nicol will take over the role as the UK’s supply chain champion.

Nicol currently serves as board member of trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) and executive president of operations at Wood.

He has worked for the Aberdeen headquartered engineering firm for over 22 years having started out as a project accountant.

Upon becoming UK supply chain champion, Nicol said: “People, skills and a robust supply chain are not only vital to the safe delivery of energy today, but for our future net zero ambitions.

“The supply chain must be able to expand and grow, and we need an attractive business environment that stimulates investment, enables new technology and champions the people who have the skills to deliver the transition.”

He replaces non-executive director of Serica Energy Sian Lloyd Rees, who used her last day as champion to call for the Labour government to set aside £50m to fund the UK’s energy supply chain.

Energy consultancy Penspen has announced two senior appointments that strengthen its energy transition capabilities across the UK and Europe.

Angus Reid joins Penspen’s Aberdeen office as head of projects for the UK and Europe.

He joins the firm from Costain and brings over 28 years’ experience in the energy sector including pipeline engineering, subsea developments and major global energy projects in the North Sea, Gulf of Mexico, and Brazil.

He holds engineering degrees from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh and NTNU in Trondheim, Norway.

Over the past decade, Reid has played a pivotal role in UK decarbonisation efforts, significantly contributing to the ETI’s strategic UK CCS storage appraisal project, which became foundational for the UK Government’s CCUS Track 1 and 2 initiatives.

In his new role at Penspen, he will focus on the successful delivery of a diverse range of engineering projects across the region, supporting the growth of Penspen’s decarbonisation project work across Europe.

Benjamin Mellors has also been appointed Penspen’s head of engineering for the UK and Europe.

Joining Penspen from global services from WSP, Mellors has extensive experience in the onshore transmission and distribution of natural gas, with prior experience at a leading UK engineering consultancy and a specialist company focused on combined heat and power (CHP) systems and grid connections.

Mellors will oversee the strategic execution of both traditional and energy transition engineering projects, with his experience in the design of hydrogen and CO2 pipelines and above-ground installations (AGI), covering pipeline routing, feasibility, concept and detailed design, as well as Pre-FEED and FEED studies strengthening Penspen’s offering across the UK and Europe.

He holds a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Hull and is certified as an incorporated engineer with the Institute of Gas Engineers and Managers.