Power Moves: Peterson Energy Logistics managing directors and more

Chris Coull and Jason Hendry have been appointed as joint managing directors for the UK at Peterson Energy Logistics.

The company said it created the positions to address the complex needs of UK-wide customers.

Coull was previously managing director for Scotland, having worked for Peterson for almost 10 years, leading operations and business development throughout Scotland.

Hendry was managing director for England and renewables strategy, joining Peterson in 2013, initially managing its Edzell facility.

The joint managing directors will work alongside chief executive Sarah Moore to drive the strategic direction, operational performance, business development and strategic planning, resource requirements, and infrastructure needs across Peterson Energy Logistics’ UK businesses.

Peterson also has a managing director, Steef Ritzema, responsible for its operations in the Netherlands, as well as its consultancy and fourth-party logistics offering globally.

The group employs more than 850 people with more than 650 in the UK, servicing the logistics needs of major energy operators, as well as clients in the renewables and nuclear sectors.

Peterson Energy Logistics chief executive Sarah Moore said: “As we respond to the opportunities and challenges of the energy transition, it is vital we have an empowered, connected, and nationally focussed senior leadership who can drive our development to best meet the needs of the customers of today and the future.”

© Supplied by Subsea Technology &

Maxime Even has joined Aberdeen firm Subsea Technology & Rentals (STR) as the new general manager of its Singapore technology and service hub.

With over two decades of experience in the offshore survey industry, Even will support STR’s clients across Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East.

STR provides sensor technology and solutions for the offshore energy and marine science markets

STR regional director for APAC Jason French said: “With his impressive experience in the offshore survey market, Maxime brings a wealth of regional knowledge to our hub in Singapore and understands the unique challenges faced by our clients.

“The APAC region presents significant opportunities, particularly in offshore renewables, and we know Maxime will contribute greatly to our continued success in this dynamic and rapidly growing market.”

STR received an eight-figure private equity investment in 2022, with the funds going to drive its growth programme.

© Supplied by THREE60 Energy.

Willie Tulloch has taken on the position of construction and commissioning director at Three60 Energy.

With over 25 years of experience in the energy sector, Tulloch has held senior roles in both operators and energy service organisations.

He will leverage his technical background to enhance construction and commissioning delivery while maintaining a client-focused, nimble, and agile approach.

Tulloch said: “I have closely followed Three60 Energy’s progress since its inception in 2017. The opportunity to be part of the team at this stage of my career is extremely appealing.

“Three60’s strong brand and market reputation, along with its established market position, provide an exciting platform. My focus will be on expanding our integrated EPCC offering, growing our construction and commissioning market share, and extending our reach both in capability and geography.”

Three60 EPCC managing director Alasdair Smith added: “Willie joins at a very exciting time for the business as we deliver site execution services to more assets and customers than ever before.”

Gillian King recently joined Three60 Energy as the group’s strategic growth director.

© Supplied by British Geological S

Prof Neil Hyatt, has been appointed to the British Geological Survey (BGS) Science Advisory Committee (SAC), the body that advises on the development and delivery of BGS public-good science.

Hyatt currently serves as the chief scientific advisor to Nuclear Waste Services, a subsidiary of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, and aegis professor of deep time at the University of Bristol

In addition, Ruth Allington and Prof Jennifer McKinley will join the SAC.

Allington holds the role of professor of geology and mathematical geoscience at Queen’s University Belfast while McKinley is an engineering geologist in independent practice, specialising in the design of quarries and mines, and immediate past president of The Geological Society.

All three will serve three-year terms as part of the SAC.

After having served as an observer for the past year, Prof Carol Frost, currently a member of the BGS board, has also been appointed to the role of SAC chair.

She said: “The addition of such expertise will be invaluable to our work in guiding BGS’s efforts to deliver a science strategy that empowers the pursuit of enhanced knowledge of the subsurface and enables effective decision making.”

© Supplied by Invinity Energy Syst

Jonathan Marren has been appointed as CEO of utility-grade energy storage manufacturer Invinity Energy Systems on a permanent basis.

He previously served as the company’s chief financial officer and chief development officer.

The move follows CEO Larry Zulch stepping down from his role to retire with immediate effect.

With over 30 years’ experience, Zulch became CEO of the company in April 2020.

Marren will be supported on the executive team by chief commercial officer Matt Harper and a new chief financial officer, for which the board has immediately commenced the selection process.

Zulch said: “The launch of our next-generation product, scheduled for later this year, will mark the next phase in Invinity’s journey, making now the right time to hand over leadership. I have every faith in Jonathan, Matt, and the entire Invinity team continuing Invinity’s journey toward playing a vital role in our net zero future. I will be a strong supporter, now in my capacity as a shareholder rather than an executive.”

Invinity non-executive chairman Neil O’Brien added: “On behalf of the board as well as the entire team at Invinity, I would like to thank Larry for the dedication, hard work, wisdom and skill he has brought to his four years as CEO at Invinity. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”