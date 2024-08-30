Power Moves: Latest director appointments at SSE Renewables and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Other News / People

Power Moves: Latest director appointments at SSE Renewables and more

By Michael Behr
30/08/2024, 2:55 pm
© Supplied by SSE RenewablesPost Thumbnail

Read about recent appointments at SSE Renewables, Three60 Energy, TotalEnergies, Burness Paull and EET Fuels.

Heather Donald has taken on the role of SSE Renewables director of onshore wind, solar and battery for GB & Ireland.

In her new position, Donald will be responsible for the company’s operations and growth across those technologies in its home markets.

Donald previously oversaw the development and construction of SSE Renewables’ onshore wind pipeline in GB and Ireland, and before that led on project consenting, including for the company’s major offshore wind projects.

In addition, SSE Renewables has appointed Robert Bryce as director of hydro, with responsibility for developments including the Coire Glas and Loch Fearna projects.

Robert joined the company in 2022, following 11 years at Siemens Gamesa, and has led the offshore wind asset management team for the last two years.

Managing director of SSE Renewables Stephen Wheeler said: “Heather and Robert are already key members of our senior leadership team, and they both bring extensive experience and expertise with them to our renewables executive committee.”

Gillian King, group strategic growth director, THREE60 Energ © Supplied by THREE60 Energy
Gillian King has been confirmed in a new role of group strategic growth director for Three60 Energy.

Gillian King has been appointed as Three60 Energy’s group strategic growth director.

King recently left her position as the director of business development at Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) after almost two and a half years in the role.

Her appointment comes as Three60 aims to strengthen its position in delivering innovative, integrated energy solutions to clients worldwide.

King also currently sits as vice chairwoman on the Future Industry Leaders Programme (FILP) Network committee.

CEO of Three60 Walter Thain said that King’s “extensive experience and proven track record in the energy industry make her the perfect fit to lead our strategic growth efforts”.

He added: “We are confident that her leadership will play a crucial role in advancing our company’s vision and achieving our ambitious growth objectives.”

King said: “I look forward to working with the talented team here to drive growth, explore new opportunities and deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders.”

© Supplied by TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies president of downstream and president of marketing & services Bernard Pinatel and president of refining & chemicals Vincent Stoquart.

Bernard Pinatel has been appointed as TotalEnergies’ president of downstream and president of marketing & services.

Currently serving as president of refining & chemicals, he will be replaced in that role by senior vice-president of renewables Vincent Stoquart, who will join the company’s executive committee.

Pinatel joined TotalEnergies in 1991, where he held various operational positions in production plants and the headquarter of different subsidiaries, including Hutchinson.

He became a member of the TotalEnergies management committee in 2011 and the the role of president of the refining & chemicals role in September 2016.

Stoquart has served as senior vice-president of renewables since 2021. Before that, he was senior vice-president of refining and petrochemicals Americas from 2019.

© Supplied by Burness Paull
Burness Paull director Lisa Byars and partner Claire Scott .

Law firm Burness Paull has brought in Claire Scott as a partner and Lisa Byars as a director at the company.

Both Scott and Byars return to Burness Paull after having worked for the firm earlier in their careers.

Both rejoin the company after working at Pinsent Masons, where Scott was a partner and Byars was a senior associate.

Based in Aberdeen, both have particular expertise in the energy, infrastructure and financial services sectors.

Head of employment at Burness Paull Mandy Laurie said: “The energy sector is undergoing a period of significant change as we increase our reliance on renewables and other clean energy sources. Claire and Lisa’s expertise sits at the intersection of where energy and employment matters meet, which means they are ideally placed to advise organisations on the employment law considerations of the transition to net zero.”

© Supplied by EET Fuels.
EET Fuels chief decarbonisation officer Adrian Curry.

Adrian Curry has been appointed as chief decarbonisation officer of EET Fuels.

He will lead the development and implementation of EET Fuels’ energy transition strategy, with the goal of delivering the world’s leading low carbon process refinery.

His recent roles include strategic advisor and managing director at Encirc and non-executive director at Glass Futures.

Curry will take on the role effective 2 September, 2024.

EET Fuels CEO Deepak Maheshwari said: “Adrian’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to almost fully eliminating our carbon dioxide emissions. His expertise and established regional leadership will help to ensure that we continue to make a positive contribution to the regional and national economy.”

Power Moves is brought to you in partnership with JAB Recruitment.

Recommended for you

Tags