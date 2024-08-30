Power Moves: Latest director appointments at SSE Renewables and more

Read about recent appointments at SSE Renewables, Three60 Energy, TotalEnergies, Burness Paull and EET Fuels.

Heather Donald has taken on the role of SSE Renewables director of onshore wind, solar and battery for GB & Ireland.

In her new position, Donald will be responsible for the company’s operations and growth across those technologies in its home markets.

Donald previously oversaw the development and construction of SSE Renewables’ onshore wind pipeline in GB and Ireland, and before that led on project consenting, including for the company’s major offshore wind projects.

In addition, SSE Renewables has appointed Robert Bryce as director of hydro, with responsibility for developments including the Coire Glas and Loch Fearna projects.

Robert joined the company in 2022, following 11 years at Siemens Gamesa, and has led the offshore wind asset management team for the last two years.

Managing director of SSE Renewables Stephen Wheeler said: “Heather and Robert are already key members of our senior leadership team, and they both bring extensive experience and expertise with them to our renewables executive committee.”

© Supplied by THREE60 Energy

Gillian King has been appointed as Three60 Energy’s group strategic growth director.

King recently left her position as the director of business development at Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) after almost two and a half years in the role.

Her appointment comes as Three60 aims to strengthen its position in delivering innovative, integrated energy solutions to clients worldwide.

King also currently sits as vice chairwoman on the Future Industry Leaders Programme (FILP) Network committee.

CEO of Three60 Walter Thain said that King’s “extensive experience and proven track record in the energy industry make her the perfect fit to lead our strategic growth efforts”.

He added: “We are confident that her leadership will play a crucial role in advancing our company’s vision and achieving our ambitious growth objectives.”

King said: “I look forward to working with the talented team here to drive growth, explore new opportunities and deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders.”

© Supplied by TotalEnergies

Bernard Pinatel has been appointed as TotalEnergies’ president of downstream and president of marketing & services.

Currently serving as president of refining & chemicals, he will be replaced in that role by senior vice-president of renewables Vincent Stoquart, who will join the company’s executive committee.

Pinatel joined TotalEnergies in 1991, where he held various operational positions in production plants and the headquarter of different subsidiaries, including Hutchinson.

He became a member of the TotalEnergies management committee in 2011 and the the role of president of the refining & chemicals role in September 2016.

Stoquart has served as senior vice-president of renewables since 2021. Before that, he was senior vice-president of refining and petrochemicals Americas from 2019.

© Supplied by Burness Paull

Law firm Burness Paull has brought in Claire Scott as a partner and Lisa Byars as a director at the company.

Both Scott and Byars return to Burness Paull after having worked for the firm earlier in their careers.

Both rejoin the company after working at Pinsent Masons, where Scott was a partner and Byars was a senior associate.

Based in Aberdeen, both have particular expertise in the energy, infrastructure and financial services sectors.

Head of employment at Burness Paull Mandy Laurie said: “The energy sector is undergoing a period of significant change as we increase our reliance on renewables and other clean energy sources. Claire and Lisa’s expertise sits at the intersection of where energy and employment matters meet, which means they are ideally placed to advise organisations on the employment law considerations of the transition to net zero.”

© Supplied by EET Fuels.

Adrian Curry has been appointed as chief decarbonisation officer of EET Fuels.

He will lead the development and implementation of EET Fuels’ energy transition strategy, with the goal of delivering the world’s leading low carbon process refinery.

His recent roles include strategic advisor and managing director at Encirc and non-executive director at Glass Futures.

Curry will take on the role effective 2 September, 2024.

EET Fuels CEO Deepak Maheshwari said: “Adrian’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to almost fully eliminating our carbon dioxide emissions. His expertise and established regional leadership will help to ensure that we continue to make a positive contribution to the regional and national economy.”

