Power Moves: Energy UK CEO steps down and more

Emma Pinchbeck will step down as CEO of trade association Energy UK next month to become chief executive of the Climate Change Committee.

Pinchbeck was previously appointed as Energy UK’s CEO in January 2020 and since then has led the group through a critical period that has incorporated the pandemic and gas price crisis as well as six different secretaries of state.

She will start work at the Climate Change Committee on 11 November 2024, at which time Energy UK’s deputy CEO Dhara Vyas will step up as interim chief executive if the recruitment process for Emma’s replacement is continuing.

Pinchbeck said: “Energy has moved from the fringes to the very centre of economic policy and I hope that I have played my part in making sure that the importance of our sector and of the energy transition is clear to government.

“I am grateful to those who have supported me whilst I was juggling having two young children, and for the counsel of my board and two chairs during difficult times. I will not forget the way that people supported Energy UK’s team when we lost our deputy chief executive, the late Audrey Gallacher OBE, just before my second child was born.

Lyndsey Denning has been promoted to chief people officer at Reconomy appointed, effective immediately.

Denning has worked at the international circular economy specialist for 11 years starting her career as a HR & training manager in its Telford office.

She will continue to lead the people team and will focus on enhancing the company’s employee offering to support colleagues at every stage of their Reconomy journey

Reconomy has an international employee footprint of over 4,000 colleagues operating across more than 80 countries

Chief Executive at Reconomy Guy Wakeley commented: “Denning has been a major driving force behind our success, championing our values and working tirelessly to make sure Reconomy is a positive and inclusive place to work.

“Every member of our team is integral to our success and as we continue to build out our international tech-enabled, people-powered platform, Lyndsey will play an invaluable role in continuing to drive our employee experience and proposition forwards.”

The new Advisory Commission for Mission Control has appointed eight energy and nature experts to accelerate UK’s mission for clean power by 2030.

The commission will support head of Mission Control Chris Stark in developing a Clean Power 2030 system – providing expertise to deliver the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan, expected later this year.

This will set out the path to decarbonise the electricity grid, helping protect billpayers from volatile gas prices and strengthening Britain’s energy security.

The commissioners include Nick Winser, who has previously served as CEO of National Grid across UK and Europe, and president of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity.

Tim Pick, who has over 25 years in the energy sector and was the UK’s first Offshore Wind Champion.

Juliet Davenport, founder of the Good Energy company and president of the Energy Institute.

Robert Gross, director of the UK Energy Research Centre since 2020 and professor of energy policy and technology at Imperial College.

Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trust and former CEO of Friends of the Earth.

Jo Coleman, who currently serves as board member of several energy organisations.

Lucy Yu, CEO and founder at the Centre for Net Zero and Octopus Energy Group’s not-for-profit AI and data-driven research institute.

And Dr Simon Harrison, who was elected a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering in 2023 – the highest accolade in the profession.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband chaired the first advisory commission meeting, emphasising the importance of the new group for removing barriers and accelerating the energy system towards clean power by 2030.

He said: “The best way to take back control of our energy security and create highly skilled jobs is to speed up the rollout of renewables and transition towards clean homegrown power.

“The Clean Power 2030 Advisory Commission, benefiting from decades of experience across industry and academia, under Chris Stark’s leadership, will have a laser-like focus on delivering our mission for clean power by 2030.”

Andrew Darbyshire has resigned from his position as chief financial officer at earth science analytics group Getech.

Darbyshire will leave the business at the end of the month, with a search now underway for an interim CFO.

He started his accounting and finance career at Garbutt & Elliott and went on to work in audit for Grant Thornton.

Joining Getech in 2014, Darbyshire established the group’s finance team and was appointed to the board in February 2018.

He holds a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of York and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

While focused on oil and gas, Getech has also performed geothermal studies across the southwest of England.

