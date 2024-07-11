Bridges and Bottlenecks: 05 Energy Systems Thinking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridges and Bottlenecks: 05 Energy Systems Thinking

By Ryan Duff
11/07/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by DCTBwayla Kafwembe speaks on the Bridges and Bottlenecks podcast.
Bridges and Bottlenecks is the latest podcast series by Energy Voice Out Loud in partnership with DNV. Each episode looks to address the hard-hitting issues within the energy transition. Technology exists that will be the bridge to take us there, but there are still a number of bottlenecks that stand in the way of progress.

Joining Energy Voice’s print features lead, Ryan Duff, is DNV’s head of department for risk advisory, Bwalya Kafwembe, and professor of energy systems engineering at the Imperial College of London, Niall MacDowell.

As this podcast series starts to wrap up, DNV and Energy Voice dive into how all different sources of energy, traditional and renewable, converge to meet the demands of people.

“I would argue we wasted decades trying to pick winners as opposed to recognising the reality that the world is going to need all the energy it possibly can from a huge diversity of sources, prioritised differently by regions,” said professor MacDowell.

“The challenge is to deliver these energy services to a growing population who are in search of an improved quality of life in a manner that is environmentally benign.” 05:06

The trio discussed how different parts of the world will approach the energy transition in different ways, some may need to take longer to reach net zero while others will implement technologies that other regions may deem as carbon intensive.

Financing will also be a key component to achieving the energy transitions and, according to Bwalya Kafwembe, securing the correct level of investment relies on the general public to get on board with the changes the switch to greener technologies will bring.

Ms Kafwembe commented: “Managing to deploy all of these technologies, implement the market policies and regulations to create the financing to develop the skills and training that power the supply chain really requires buy in from the population at large, usefully also called the tax payer because they have to agree to fund this.

“I’m not persuaded that market force by themselves will deliver what is required in the time.”

When discussing the energy transition the phrase “energy mix” often crops up.

The idea of multiple technologies intersecting in order to meet the growing power demands of the population is necessary to achieving climate goals.

Nial MacDowell explained: “There will be no one tool, we’ll need every tool in the shed. Yes, you’re going to need all of the engineering and science and technology and all the rest of it, but we will need the finance side and we will need the legal side.

“Everything is going to need to come together to make this work.”

Listen to the full conversation on your podcast platform of choice.

