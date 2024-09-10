EVOL X Ossian: the mother of all floating offshore wind farms

Listen to Erikka Askeland from Energy Voice speak to the pioneering leaders of Ossian – the mother of all floating wind farms.

When it is built, Ossian will be one of the largest floating offshore wind farms in the world and it will be off the coast of Scotland.

Hear how Ossian senior project manager David Willson and Paul Darnbrough, Ossian consent team manager plan to manage some of the monumental challenges on the way to first power.

The Ossian offshore wind farm is a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Marubeni Corporation and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP). With a potential capacity of up to 3.6GW, Ossian will be one of the largest floating offshore wind farms globally. Once complete, Ossian could produce enough energy to power up to 6 million homes annually and offset up to 7.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions every year.

LISTEN: Energy Voice Out Loud x Ossian | Energy Voice – Out Loud (podbean.com)

