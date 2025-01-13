EVOL: Welcome to the 2025 rollercoaster

The Energy Voice Out Loud team of Erikka Askeland, Mathew Perry and Ryan Duff welcome the new year in the first recording of this popular podcast series in 2025.

Ryan looks at the latest political wrangles over SSE Transmission plans for its Tealing to Kintore overhead lines.

Mat discusses the latest investments in battery energy storage projects in Scotland, this time on a disused coal mine South Lanarkshire.

Last but not least, Erikka looks at what’s coming up next in 2025, taking in some of the bleak midwinter views of the energy supply chain, expectations for offshore wind and the inauguration of Trump.

