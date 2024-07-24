Maximise your skills with Coast Training’s tailored courses

In today’s competitive market, finding tailored training solutions that meet your specific company requirements is crucial for maintaining a skilled and prepared workforce.

Coast Training, established in late 2023 by Coast Renewable Services, is dedicated to delivering just that.

Located at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, (Baldovie Road, Dundee) it offers a wide range of Global Wind Organisation (GWO) courses and general workplace safety training designed to suit your needs.

Comprehensive GWO and workplace safety training

Coast Training provides a variety of GWO courses to meet the safety demands of the wind industry including:

GWO Manual Handling

GWO Working at Height

GWO First Aid

GWO Fire Awareness

GWO Advanced Rescue Training (ART)

GWO Hub Rescue

GWO Basic Technical Training (BTT)

In addition to GWO courses, it has expanded its services to include essential workplace safety training such as first aid, fire warden training, and manual handling. These courses can be conducted at its state-of-the-art facility or on-site at your company’s location, ensuring convenience and flexibility.

One of the standout offerings is the on-site rescue drill training. This service involves its expert instructors visiting your site to assess current rescue procedures, identifying both strengths and areas for improvement.

Instructors use their knowledge of various wind farms and asset types to plan tabletop or live emergency drills, often in collaboration with local ambulance, fire, and mountain rescue teams.

This hands-on approach ensures that your team is prepared for any emergency situation.

Expert instructors with real-world experience

Coast Training’s instructors, led by training manager Andrew Graham, bring years of experience from the emergency services.

He said: “I have a wealth of UK emergency services experience spanning eighteen years, in both operational and coordination roles. I have been a GWO instructor for around ten years and moved into GWO management in 2022.”

This background enables the team to deliver specialised and practical training that goes beyond standard coursework. Their expertise ensures that each session is both informative and engaging, providing your team with the skills and confidence they need.

All trainers at Coast Training come from an emergency service background so they can deliver courses with real-world knowledge and expertise.

Bespoke training solutions

In addition to extensive experience, Coast Training prides itself on tailoring courses to meet its clients’ specific requirements. Whether it’s integrating client-specific topics into GWO training or using requested equipment during sessions, it ensures that its training is relevant and effective.

Depending on specific requirements, Coast Training can integrate specific equipment and devices into training sessions, such as unique ladder designs and evacuation kits tailored for GWO courses.

It is also currently developing customised courses for clients outside the wind industry, demonstrating its versatility and commitment to addressing diverse training needs.

Andrew provided insight into the courses they offer: “Here at Coast Training, we pride ourselves on the friendly and enjoyable nature of our courses, along with the expert knowledge of our instructors. We aim to grow significantly over the coming year by adding new courses to our portfolio and continuing to offer a range of tailor-made, client-specific courses.”

Furthermore, Coast Training is continuously innovating to meet the evolving demands of the industry. Upcoming courses in development include GWO enhanced first aid, GWO slinger signaller, and confined spaces training.

It aims to expand its offerings, providing comprehensive skill development opportunities that keep your workforce ahead of the curve.

Enquire today

Ready to enhance your team’s skills and preparedness? Contact Coast Training today to discuss how its bespoke training courses can meet your company’s unique needs.

Get in touch via the Coast Training website or call 01382797483 to enquire about training options.

Let Coast Training be your partner in building a safer, more skilled workforce.