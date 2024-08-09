How will ‘the best ONS ever’ be topped?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How will ‘the best ONS ever’ be topped?

ONS conference CEO Leif Johan Sevland discusses how his team are topping their best show yet with a bigger and better event this month.
By ONS
09/08/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by ONSThe ONS show floor.
On 26 August the city of Stavanger’s population will once again increase by tens of thousands.

And again be the place where important discussions in one of the world’s most crucial industries take place. But how will “the best ONS ever” be topped?

“Best ONS ever. Pure magic,» summarised ONS CEO Leif Johan Sevland two years ago. “ONS 2024 will be even better”, he promises.

A bigger and better 50-year-old

ONS 2024 – the 25th in the series – will undoubtedly be larger and more geographically diverse.

This year, there are no travel restrictions due to the pandemic, as was the case for Asia, Latin America, and Africa in 2022.

However, the event will also elevate in other areas.

“The exhibition, the programme, and the content are extremely good this year, with even more utility value this time. Those who come will get something out of it – and quickly,” Sevland explains.

This year’s theme is “Imagine,” and many examples of new ways of working will be presented. At ONS, the aim is to make the journey from imagination to action as short as possible.

“Everything from the use of artificial intelligence to new methods and technologies. It is important to make people aware of these in a practical way, which they can take into their own worklives,” he adds.

ONS has become one of the world’s leading energy conferences, attracting nearly 60,000 participants from international think tanks, major energy companies, academia, governments, and individuals interested in energy.

The conference and exhibition stretch over a kilometer from one end to the other. In 2022, more than 1,000 speakers across 9 venues discussed topics ranging from energy security, renewables, oil, gas, technology, and much more.

With over 1200 exhibitors from all over the world, it is a key place to meet the decision-makers, help your business grow, get new insights, and connect with new clients and business.

It is a global meeting place connecting international suppliers and operating companies, making ONS the reference point for energy transition to new cleaner and renewable solutions.

