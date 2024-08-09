On 26 August the city of Stavanger’s population will once again increase by tens of thousands.

And again be the place where important discussions in one of the world’s most crucial industries take place. But how will “the best ONS ever” be topped?

“Best ONS ever. Pure magic,» summarised ONS CEO Leif Johan Sevland two years ago. “ONS 2024 will be even better”, he promises.

A bigger and better 50-year-old

ONS 2024 – the 25th in the series – will undoubtedly be larger and more geographically diverse.

This year, there are no travel restrictions due to the pandemic, as was the case for Asia, Latin America, and Africa in 2022.

However, the event will also elevate in other areas.

“The exhibition, the programme, and the content are extremely good this year, with even more utility value this time. Those who come will get something out of it – and quickly,” Sevland explains.

This year’s theme is “Imagine,” and many examples of new ways of working will be presented. At ONS, the aim is to make the journey from imagination to action as short as possible.

“Everything from the use of artificial intelligence to new methods and technologies. It is important to make people aware of these in a practical way, which they can take into their own worklives,” he adds.

ONS has become one of the world’s leading energy conferences, attracting nearly 60,000 participants from international think tanks, major energy companies, academia, governments, and individuals interested in energy.

The conference and exhibition stretch over a kilometer from one end to the other. In 2022, more than 1,000 speakers across 9 venues discussed topics ranging from energy security, renewables, oil, gas, technology, and much more.

With over 1200 exhibitors from all over the world, it is a key place to meet the decision-makers, help your business grow, get new insights, and connect with new clients and business.

It is a global meeting place connecting international suppliers and operating companies, making ONS the reference point for energy transition to new cleaner and renewable solutions.