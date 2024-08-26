How the energy transition can transform Scottish businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How the energy transition can transform Scottish businesses

In partnership with Scottish Enterprise
26/08/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Scottish EnterpriseWorkers at Star Renewables in Thornliebank
Workers at Star Renewables in Thornliebank, Glasgow.

There’s no doubt that doing a complete restructure of a whole energy system from fossil fuels to total green energy is complex, fraught with challenges and very difficult. However, for Scotland as for many economies, the journey to net zero energy also presents huge opportunities for business, industry and the economy.

Scotland already has a thriving energy sector and those companies currently serving the oil and gas industry are obvious candidates to benefit from a move to renewables.

In response to the changing energy landscape, Scotland’s national economic development agency Scottish Enterprise (SE), is supporting businesses to prepare for, and to reap the rewards of, the global energy shift.

Opportunities across industry

Suzanne Sosna, director of energy transition at Scottish Enterprise, says SE is uniquely placed to help businesses focus on high growth opportunities while mitigating some of the risk that can come with diversification.

She said: “Our core purpose is to help industries and businesses to innovate and scale-up. Alongside that, the energy transition offers an opportunity to be part of the next industrial revolution that will change how we live and work. Our role is to piece these two factors together, helping companies build a sustainable future for themselves by becoming part of the new energy system and market.”

Suzanne Sosna, director of energy transition at Scottish Enterprise © Supplied by Scottish Enterprise
Suzanne Sosna, director of energy transition at Scottish Enterprise.

As part of its large-scale ‘Energy Transition Mission’, Scottish Enterprise undertook extensive research relating to the opportunities associated with the energy transition sector. It can advise not only on identifying opportunities, but also on planning, investment and funding, and accessing global markets.

And the agency is keen to also promote the opportunities for SMEs and specialists who have not worked in the energy industry previously.

Suzanne added: “Scotland has the potential to become a global player in emerging energy markets. The renewable sector draws on natural resources, like wind, wave, and tidal power, all of which we have in abundance.

“Working in challenging outdoor and subsea environments and scientific and technological expertise also sets Scotland apart.

“We need to capitalise on these advantages now.”

Rewards are clear to see

The figures look promising – spending on offshore wind will reach £29 billion by 2030 under Scottish Government plans, Scotland’s clean heat market is thought to be worth £31bn this decade, and the Scottish hydrogen economy could support up to 75,000 jobs by 2045.

Scottish Enterprise predicts that there is the potential to double the number of companies operating across energy sectors.

Suzanne explained: “We can support companies to diversify and scale up so they can take full advantage of the opportunities.

offshore wind turbine © Supplied by Scottish Enterprise
Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm at the Moray Firth, Scotland.

“While there are risks involved in diversifying, the potential rewards can far outweigh them. Scottish Enterprise has a role to play in mitigating some of that risk and supporting companies so that they can access these opportunities.

“At Scottish Enterprise, we’re actively engaging with many businesses and always keen to engage with more. We’re here to help connect them to the right areas of the support network that we have across Scotland.”

To facilitate this, Scottish Enterprise is working with partners like Scottish Engineering, Scottish Renewables, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and South of Scotland Enterprise.

Partnering our way to a brighter, greener future

Suzanne believes there are bright times ahead for Scottish industry. She concluded: “Scottish companies are uniquely placed to build on our competitive advantages, help transform Scotland’s economy and secure our place as a global player in the renewables sector. Whether you are a company currently operating within the energy sector or an SME within engineering or the manufacturing supply chain, get in touch with us.

“Our team can help you get started in seeking out new opportunities for a prosperous, sustainable and positive future.”

Speak to Scottish Enterprise to discover how your business can embrace the opportunities of the energy transition.

