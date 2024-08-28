EVOL X Expro at ONS 2024

Expro is looking to forge ahead with CCUS operations and what better place to talk about that than Norway?

The firm’s CCUS development manager, James Yard, sat down with Energy Voice’s Ryan Duff at ONS in Stavanger to discuss what he’s doing in the space.

With Northern Lights on the show’s doorstep, Yard discusses how his firm worked with Equinor and partners to bring the project to fruition.

Additionally, he explains what Expro can offer firms within the carbon storage sector.

