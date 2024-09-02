Chemistry focused energy transition symposium set to double in size

A prestigious gathering which spotlights chemistry’s role at the heart of the energy transition supply chain is set to double in size and add a brand-new event when it returns to Aberdeen next month.

Production Chemistry Training Ltd to host energy transition symposium and exhibition

Building on the success of the inaugural forum last year, training and consultancy specialist Production Chemistry Training Ltd will host the “Engineering Chemistry for the Energy Transition 2024 (ECET2024)” Symposium & Exhibition at Ardoe House Hotel on Tuesday, 10 September.

ECET2024 will again explore the pivotal role of chemistry and the overlap with engineering in driving the global energy transition. The symposium will bring together industry professionals and academics to share experiences, highlight best practice, and explore innovative chemistries and engineering technologies accelerating the move towards net zero. Themes will include carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS), geothermal, hydrogen and reducing emissions and CO2 footprint.

The warm reception to last year’s ECET has also sparked the creation of an additional event for 2024, and the following day will see the same venue host the inaugural Produced Water Management Workshop 2024 (PWM2024). This will focus on optimising production and reducing environmental impact, whilst exploring technical challenges and opportunities faced when dealing with produced water. It is believed to be the only event of its type in the UK.

Treating and managing produced water is a critical process as it contains diverse contaminants like oil, solids and chemicals, necessitating treatment to meet environmental standards before discharge or reuse. As produced water treatment technologies progress, reflecting the industry’s dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility, this showcase will discuss efforts to minimise the environmental impact of produced water discharge and advocate for efficient water management practices within the energy industry.

Both days will feature an array of presentations by leading figures from industry and academia. They are set to attract delegates from a wide range of operators, academics, service companies, tech businesses and industry regulatory bodies with an anticipated doubling in the number of delegates compared to last year’s conference and exhibition.

Commenting on preparations for the two-day programme, Stephen Heath, technical director at Production Chemistry Training Ltd, said: “The success of these sessions in 2023 demonstrated the appetite which exists for learning and knowledge sharing opportunities of this nature.”

“We hope that both days will stimulate important discussions about maximising the chemical and engineering opportunities presented by the energy transition.”

Susan Caddell, director at Production Chemistry Training Ltd, added: “We have again worked hard to secure presenters of a very high calibre, ensuring two days which will educate and inspire by placing chemistry front and centre of the energy transition.”

