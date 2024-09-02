Chemistry focused energy transition symposium set to double in size

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chemistry focused energy transition symposium set to double in size

Presented by Granite PR
02/09/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Production ChemistrySusan Caddell and Stephen Heath
Susan Caddell and Stephen Heath of Production Chemistry Training Ltd.

A prestigious gathering which spotlights chemistry’s role at the heart of the energy transition supply chain is set to double in size and add a brand-new event when it returns to Aberdeen next month.

Production Chemistry Training Ltd to host energy transition symposium and exhibition

Building on the success of the inaugural forum last year, training and consultancy specialist Production Chemistry Training Ltd will host the “Engineering Chemistry for the Energy Transition 2024 (ECET2024)” Symposium & Exhibition at Ardoe House Hotel on Tuesday, 10 September.

ECET2024 will again explore the pivotal role of chemistry and the overlap with engineering in driving the global energy transition.  The symposium will bring together industry professionals and academics to share experiences, highlight best practice, and explore innovative chemistries and engineering technologies accelerating the move towards net zero.  Themes will include carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS), geothermal, hydrogen and reducing emissions and CO2 footprint.

The warm reception to last year’s ECET has also sparked the creation of an additional event for 2024, and the following day will see the same venue host the inaugural Produced Water Management Workshop 2024 (PWM2024).  This will focus on optimising production and reducing environmental impact, whilst exploring technical challenges and opportunities faced when dealing with produced water.  It is believed to be the only event of its type in the UK.

Treating and managing produced water is a critical process as it contains diverse contaminants like oil, solids and chemicals, necessitating treatment to meet environmental standards before discharge or reuse.  As produced water treatment technologies progress, reflecting the industry’s dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility, this showcase will discuss efforts to minimise the environmental impact of produced water discharge and advocate for efficient water management practices within the energy industry.

Both days will feature an array of presentations by leading figures from industry and academia.  They are set to attract delegates from a wide range of operators, academics, service companies, tech businesses and industry regulatory bodies with an anticipated doubling in the number of delegates compared to last year’s conference and exhibition.

Commenting on preparations for the two-day programme, Stephen Heath, technical director at Production Chemistry Training Ltd, said: “The success of these sessions in 2023 demonstrated the appetite which exists for learning and knowledge sharing opportunities of this nature.”

“We hope that both days will stimulate important discussions about maximising the chemical and engineering opportunities presented by the energy transition.”

Susan Caddell, director at Production Chemistry Training Ltd, added: “We have again worked hard to secure presenters of a very high calibre, ensuring two days which will educate and inspire by placing chemistry front and centre of the energy transition.”

To find out more, visit ECET – Engineering Chemistry for the Energy Transition and Produced Water Management’s website.

