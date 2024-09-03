High Commissioner Heads to Aberdeen for Guyana Business Event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High Commissioner Heads to Aberdeen for Guyana Business Event

03/09/2024, 7:00 am
© Shutterstock / esferaScottish and Guyanese flags
The event will offer an important forum for learning for the two countries.

Guyana’s High Commissioner to the UK will lead a delegation of international visitors to a major business event taking place in Aberdeen next month.

His Excellency Dr Rajendra Singh will head up the fourth inbound delegation to attend Granite PR’s Aberdeen-Guyana Gateway at Macdonald Norwood Hall Hotel on Tuesday 10 September. The event will mark five years since first oil and gas production in the South American country and look at opportunities in Guyana’s energy, agriculture and other industries.

Visitors will enjoy a lunchtime session of presentations by businesses and organisations which can offer insight and experience in the Guyana market, including a market update from Farfan & Mendes’ head of strategy and sustainability, Anand Harrilall.

His Excellency Dr Rajendra Singh © Supplied by Granite PR
His Excellency Dr Rajendra Singh, Guyana’s High Commissioner to the UK.

Delegates will also hear from the British High Commissioner to Guyana, the British Chamber of Commerce Guyana, Guyana Development Consortium, 3t EnerMech, interCaribbean Airways, Merrimac International Executive Search, Aodhan Consultancy Ltd, TLC Transportation & Logistic Consulting, Quality Companies/Qualco Guyana and Wings Global Travel.

Commenting on plans for the 2024 Aberdeen-Guyana Gateway, event creator Brett Jackson said: “By providing a platform conducive to connecting, collaborating and building synergies and partnerships, we hope that this event will further enhance the links between Scotland and Guyana by offering an important forum for learning from each other.”

The Aberdeen-Guyana Gateway is supported by 3t EnerMech, Aberdeen City Council, Aodhan Consultancy Ltd, ETZ, Farfan & Mendes, Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Guyana Development Consortium, interCaribbean Airways, Merrimac International Executive Search, Quality Companies/Qualco Guyana, Rig Control Products, TLC Transportation & Logistic Consulting, and Wings Global Travel.

