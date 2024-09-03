High Commissioner Heads to Aberdeen for Guyana Business Event

Guyana’s High Commissioner to the UK will lead a delegation of international visitors to a major business event taking place in Aberdeen next month.

His Excellency Dr Rajendra Singh will head up the fourth inbound delegation to attend Granite PR’s Aberdeen-Guyana Gateway at Macdonald Norwood Hall Hotel on Tuesday 10 September. The event will mark five years since first oil and gas production in the South American country and look at opportunities in Guyana’s energy, agriculture and other industries.

Visitors will enjoy a lunchtime session of presentations by businesses and organisations which can offer insight and experience in the Guyana market, including a market update from Farfan & Mendes’ head of strategy and sustainability, Anand Harrilall.

Delegates will also hear from the British High Commissioner to Guyana, the British Chamber of Commerce Guyana, Guyana Development Consortium, 3t EnerMech, interCaribbean Airways, Merrimac International Executive Search, Aodhan Consultancy Ltd, TLC Transportation & Logistic Consulting, Quality Companies/Qualco Guyana and Wings Global Travel.

Commenting on plans for the 2024 Aberdeen-Guyana Gateway, event creator Brett Jackson said: “By providing a platform conducive to connecting, collaborating and building synergies and partnerships, we hope that this event will further enhance the links between Scotland and Guyana by offering an important forum for learning from each other.”

The Aberdeen-Guyana Gateway is supported by 3t EnerMech, Aberdeen City Council, Aodhan Consultancy Ltd, ETZ, Farfan & Mendes, Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Guyana Development Consortium, interCaribbean Airways, Merrimac International Executive Search, Quality Companies/Qualco Guyana, Rig Control Products, TLC Transportation & Logistic Consulting, and Wings Global Travel.

