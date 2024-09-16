Industry regulator awards key contract to PDi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Industry regulator awards key contract to PDi

Presented by PDi
16/09/2024, 12:49 pm Updated: 16/09/2024, 3:35 pm
© Supplied by PDiChris Collie of Zenith Energy.. Kirstie Langan of PDi and Sandy Fettes of Hogarth Energy
From left, Chris Collie of Zenith Energy. Kirstie Langan of PDi and Sandy Fettes of Hogarth Energy.

PDi are delighted to announce a milestone contract award for its IDP (Integrated Decommissioning Projects) service line.

PDi’s Global Business Development Director and IDP strategic lead, Kirstie Langan explains: “PDi has an extensive track record in decommissioning project management and IDP presents a unique decommissioning model. We streamline the supply chain, providing a single interface whilst expertly managing interdependencies, safeguarding critical campaign paths. The IDP team are absolutely thrilled that the North Sea Transition Authority has chosen us, after a rigorous competitive process, to complete this significant well decommissioning planning project.

“This project aims to provide insights and value to all stakeholders in the North Sea at this critical point in the evolution of our energy sector. Our team will develop a comprehensive approach to supply and demand drivers based on quantitative and qualitative data and develop outputs that can support decision making over a range of timelines and constraint models by multiple stakeholders across the decommissioning value chain.”

The project will identify which UKCS well bores will be ready for decommissioning between 2026 to 2030 and quantify the supply chain capacity required to undertake the work. These insights will guide the NSTA’s efforts to promote and facilitate well decommissioning campaigns involving multiple operators and fields, an approach which can save time and money.

Alasdair Thomas, Decommissioning Manager at the NSTA, said: “As the basin continues to mature, more fields will permanently shut down and more wells will need to be fully decommissioned. Developing a holistic programme for well decommissioning activity will help us hold licensees to account, ensuring they do the work in a timely and cost-efficient manner which supports the supply chain. We are excited to be working with PDi and its partners on the delivery of this game-changing project.”

The IDP model will allow the NSTA to benefit from not just PDi’s decommissioning expertise – but also the specialist knowledge of its project partners Empirisys, Hogarth Energy and Zenith Energy.

Sandy Fettes of Hogarth Energy is a key partner to the IDP team and his input as Wells Technical Authority for the project brings extensive and unparalleled expertise accumulated over three decades encompassing wells, subsurface and HSE — in both contracting and operating environments.

Sandy comments on the award: “Hogarth Energy is delighted to be part of this important project as a partner to the IDP team. It is critical time in the well decommissioning space in the UKCS. With the challenges facing both the supply chain and operators, this project will bring a clearer picture of an area plan, outlining risks and mitigations which will help better inform all stakeholders.”

Further well engineering input will be provided by Zenith Energy who bring fully independent and extensive knowledge of wells’ lifecycles together with extensive experience in well decommissioning.

Zenith Energy’s UK Director, Chris Collie, reiterates the significance of this project: “Zenith Energy have extensive experience of well decommissioning in the UKCS covering both surface and subsea wells across their lifecycle. We look forward to utilising this experience as part of this important project for the NSTA and working with the IDP team to deliver this value adding project to the decommissioning sector in the UKCS.”

Gus Carroll and Nyala Noe of Empyrisis. © Supplied by PDi
Gus Carroll and Nyala Noe of Empyrisis.

Empirisys and their team of engineers, process safety experts and data scientists uncover vital intelligence within organisations and are a critical partner on this particular project — given the scale and complexity of data to be analysed. Commenting on working on this nationally significant project, Empirisys’ CEO and co-Founder, Gus Carroll adds “we are thrilled to be associated with this landmark project. Our deep subject matter expertise in combining complex engineering data with our data science solutions means that we will be able to provide actionable insight for NSTA and the wider industry.”

Echoing the enthusiasm from all stakeholders, Stuart Cochrane, PDi Managing Director,  comments: “With multiple ongoing decommissioning project management contracts with North Sea Operators that underpins IDP’s expertise and delivery capability, we are delighted that the NSTA has trusted us to deliver this key project that has implications for future North Sea decommissioning campaigns and commitments.”

