Global Energy Group and Apollo strengthen strategic partnership in Aberdeen to drive energy transition

Global Energy Group (GEG) and its subsidiary Apollo have strengthened their presence in Aberdeen with the opening of a new central office, reinforcing their strategic commitment to the UK’s energy transition and strengthening their position as leading providers of integrated energy solutions.

Gordon Farmer, GEG’s Chief Financial Officer, emphasised the significance of the move: “The opening of our shared Aberdeen office marks a deeper collaboration between GEG and Apollo, enhancing our ability to provide innovative end-to-end solutions across the energy value chain. Through our multi-disciplinary approach, together we’re well positioned to support the evolving energy landscape, meeting current demands and supporting the industry’s renewable transition.”

Over the past 20 years, GEG has established itself as one of the UK’s leading integrated energy supply chain and infrastructure service providers, with a diverse portfolio covering oil and gas, offshore renewables, onshore renewables, hydrogen, carbon capture, and nuclear markets. GEG’s energy sector activities are supported by leading fabrication facilities in Port of Nigg, Invergordon, and Aberdeen.

GEG and Apollo at heart of sector in Aberdeen

© Supplied by Global Energy Group

Having recently celebrated its 14th anniversary, Aberdeen-based engineering business, Apollo, has a rich history in the North Sea energy sector. Alongside GEG, Apollo is driving growth and innovation in offshore renewables, carbon capture, hydrogen, and onshore industrial decarbonisation, while continuing to support and decarbonise traditional oil and gas infrastructure.

Managing Director of Apollo, Richard Bell, explained: “Our new office in the heart of Aberdeen enhances our ability to work closely with clients. This move aligns with our strategy of being at the forefront of the energy transition and reinforces our commitment to the city as a hub for energy expertise. The UK Government’s recent announcement to headquarter GB Energy in Aberdeen reinforces the vital role that the city will play in our future energy landscape.”

Farmer notes: “We’ve built our business supporting a broad range of sectors and clients across the energy industry, and it’s vital we continue that support as part of the UK’s energy transition journey. By leveraging GEG’s infrastructure and supply chain capabilities with Apollo’s engineering and consultancy strengths, we can deliver innovative, comprehensive solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the energy sector, from oil and gas to renewables and onshore and offshore decarbonisation.”

Oil and gas still has big role to play

© Supplied by Global Energy Group

Apollo’s commitment to a balanced energy portfolio, 45% of which is focused on renewables, drives its role in the transition to net zero. While Apollo is fully dedicated to this goal, Bell highlights the ongoing importance of the oil and gas sector in the energy landscape:

“Decarbonising oil and gas is a crucial step in the UK’s path to net zero. A balanced energy portfolio incorporating renewable and traditional sources is key to a successful transition. The oil and gas sector continues to play a vital role, not just in energy supply, but in providing materials essential for everyday life.”

GEG and Apollo’s extensive experience in complex oil and gas projects has seamlessly transferred to renewable energy sectors. Their expertise, honed in the North Sea, is crucial to advancing new industries like floating offshore wind and onshore industrial decarbonisation.

While Apollo and GEG are well-positioned to lead in the energy transition, government policy clarity remains crucial. Farmer notes, “As partners committed to driving the energy transition, GEG and Apollo recognise the need for consistent and strong government policy frameworks to support the acceleration of development of emerging technologies like floating offshore wind. We are ready to invest in and develop the next generation of energy solutions and maximise Scottish content from these future projects.”

Looking ahead, GEG and Apollo’s future is bright. With their central Aberdeen office, a growing project portfolio, and investments in key energy hubs across the UK, they are ideally positioned to support both traditional and new energy sectors.

To find out more visit the GEG and Apollo websites.