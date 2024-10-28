Navigate challenges & opportunities in UK oil & gas with BDO’s report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Navigate challenges & opportunities in UK oil & gas with BDO’s report

In partnership with BDO
28/10/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by BDOOil rig in North Sea
The BDO report takes a wide-ranging view of the oil and gas sector.

BDO, one of the leading accountancy and business advisory firms in the UK, has published its UK Oil and Gas Annual Report 2024.

The report highlights technological advancements and investment activities of UK oil and gas companies.

It also takes a closer look at sustainability trends as well as the regulatory environment impacting the industry.

This compilation of useful information comes as the oil and gas industry in the country faces huge uncertainty, with a new government in power preparing the next budget.

Stakeholders are also watching and waiting to see what will happen around new licences and any tax legislation as predictions on the direction of travel in terms of policy and tax fly about.

Key findings

BDO’s report shares several key findings, including the fact that only the largest UK-based oil and gas firms increased their revenues in 2023.

Global oil and gas consumption is also forecasted to peak by 2030 as the market share of road transport shrinks.

Adam Barallon, audit director at BDO, shares: “When you read through some of the data, it makes for some quite confronting reading in isolation for the oil and gas industry. I think it can be slightly misconstrued that the world suddenly needs to completely cease its support entirely of the oil and gas industry to meet the global and local requirements of various net zero commitments.

“But when you look at some of the trends, you realise that it’s not really as simple as that. Whilst the world is moving towards that net zero commitment, it still needs oil and gas to remain an important part of the energy mix for quite a number of years to come.

“And it’s going to be some of those larger players in the market that lead on the journey to net zero in the way that they adapt to energy transition strategies. What we’ll see is they’ll pave the way for best practises in terms of that transition. Then you’ll see smaller companies and producers emulate some of those methods.”

Key growth opportunities

Adam says: “There are three key growth opportunities that we highlight through the report.

“Firstly, there is the opportunity around decarbonisation as companies need to balance the rising demand for petroleum products with the pressure to shift towards low carbon energy sources. That’s a crucial area for the future of oil and gas companies in the UK specifically.

“There’s also an increasing appetite to adapt to a less carbon intensive energy mix. That’s the sort of growth that you see in renewables and clean energy. One of the takeaways is that investments in clean energy are nearly double those that are in fossil fuels globally.

“The third area is the need to enhance operational performance by increasing investments in a more energy efficient operation.”

BDO helps you navigate challenges & opportunities

BDO, the fifth largest accounting firm in the UK, hopes its report provides invaluable insights and inspires discussion and debate within the oil and gas sector.

The firm, which provides tax audit assurance advisory and business outsourcing services to companies across many sectors, believes the report will be most beneficial to finance teams in the industry as well as those in any kind of sister sector.

BDO's Adam Barallon © Supplied by BDO
BDO’s Adam Barallon

Adam says: “We want to show how we at BDO can help navigate those trends we’ve identified through research. We can assist in establishing or improving corporate reporting, particularly with a growing focus now in the ESG and decarbonisation space.

“We can also provide expert and specialist tax advice, be it restructurings, payroll or R&D advice. Our commercial advisory experts can also help in enhancing supply chains and managing key contracts effectively.”

Access the UK Oil and Gas Annual Report 2024 on BDO’s website

You can also subscribe to BDO’s natural resources and energy mailing list for more market information that will be useful for your business.

