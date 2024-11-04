Versatile subsea Sensor Monitor attracts growing interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Versatile subsea Sensor Monitor attracts growing interest

In partnership with C-Kore
04/11/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by C-KoreC-Kore Sensor Monitor
The C-Kore Sensor Monitor is reliable even when the subsea controls system is unavailable or unable to transmit to the surface.

Interest in C-Kore’s subsea testing tools is increasing within the oil and gas industry as the UK-based company’s Sensor Monitor shows its versatility.

The easy-to-use automated device can be plugged into a subsea Xmas tree by a diver or a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and can power-up and display the readings from one, or more, of the process instruments. It covers a full range of different types of sensors that are commonly used in the subsea industry, and provides the customer with a means of reading, storing and displaying the instrument data at times when the subsea controls system is unavailable or unable to transmit it to the surface.

As Jeremy Edwards, C-Kore’s sales manager in the UK & Asia, points out: “It’s possible there is no communication with the surface because the control system has not been commissioned.

“Or maybe a specific sensor is not being read at the master control station, or the subsea controls have been decommissioned but the well is not fully plugged and abandoned.”

Whether the subsea control module and data link are not yet available or whether they’ve been removed, C-Kore’s Sensor Monitor can display and log details like temperatures and pressures. That’s vital information on a well, especially during decommissioning, to ensure the safety of workers and to prevent the unintended release of hydrocarbons into the environment.

C-Kore Sensor Monitor’s long battery life

Next year, C-Kore’s Sensor Monitor will be used in a year-long well plug integrity test on the seabed in the North Sea, a testament to the energy capacity of the device’s rechargeable battery.

Jeremy says: “We estimate our battery life at greater than 600 days at one test of each sensor per day.

“That’s remarkable because this device is quite small physically and if you consider that the life of any battery is reduced at lower temperatures. It’s probably about 4 or 5 degrees on the North Sea’s seabed.”

The future of C-Kore’s Sensor Monitor

C-Kore Sensor Monitor © Supplied by C-Kore
C-Kore’s engineers are improving on the capabilities of the Sensor Monitor.

As the needs of the industry and customers change, C-Kore is proud to continue innovating.

Its engineers are currently improving on the capabilities of the Sensor Monitor and developing a new tool called a permanent downhole gauge (PDG) interrogator.

C-Kore hopes to collaborate with gauge manufacturers to allow the new tool to address customers’ frequent challenge of reaching downhole pressure and temperature sensors two or three kilometers below the seabed.

Winning the King’s Award for Enterprise

This core principle of innovation has helped C-Kore to win the King’s Award for Enterprise – International Trade 2024.

The firm was recognised for its outstanding 123% growth in overseas sales over three years, making up 80% of the company’s turnover.

The company previously won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise – International Trade 2021 and Queen’s Award for Enterprise – Innovation 2019.

Cynthia Pikaar, the company’s sales and marketing director, says: “Our customers really appreciate the benefits of our simple-to-use technology. It negates the need for additional offshore personnel whilst still having C-Kore technical support available remotely if required.”

With representatives in the US, Brazil and Nigeria, C-Kore has established new markets in South America and Africa whilst increasing its sales to several other countries, including Australia and the US.

Expansion in Aberdeen

In Aberdeen, Scotland, C-Kore is expanding its sales team. It is looking to recruit a technical sales engineer who will be based in the city, UK where the company has identified an office.

Cynthia says: “We are very excited to be expanding our sales team to meet the increasing demand for our tools. With Aberdeen being the heart of the UK’s oil and gas industry, it was a natural choice to base our new staff here.”

For more on the C-Kore Sensor Monitor, visit the company’s website.

