Versatile subsea Sensor Monitor attracts growing interest

Interest in C-Kore’s subsea testing tools is increasing within the oil and gas industry as the UK-based company’s Sensor Monitor shows its versatility.

The easy-to-use automated device can be plugged into a subsea Xmas tree by a diver or a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and can power-up and display the readings from one, or more, of the process instruments. It covers a full range of different types of sensors that are commonly used in the subsea industry, and provides the customer with a means of reading, storing and displaying the instrument data at times when the subsea controls system is unavailable or unable to transmit it to the surface.

As Jeremy Edwards, C-Kore’s sales manager in the UK & Asia, points out: “It’s possible there is no communication with the surface because the control system has not been commissioned.

“Or maybe a specific sensor is not being read at the master control station, or the subsea controls have been decommissioned but the well is not fully plugged and abandoned.”

Whether the subsea control module and data link are not yet available or whether they’ve been removed, C-Kore’s Sensor Monitor can display and log details like temperatures and pressures. That’s vital information on a well, especially during decommissioning, to ensure the safety of workers and to prevent the unintended release of hydrocarbons into the environment.

C-Kore Sensor Monitor’s long battery life

Next year, C-Kore’s Sensor Monitor will be used in a year-long well plug integrity test on the seabed in the North Sea, a testament to the energy capacity of the device’s rechargeable battery.

Jeremy says: “We estimate our battery life at greater than 600 days at one test of each sensor per day.

“That’s remarkable because this device is quite small physically and if you consider that the life of any battery is reduced at lower temperatures. It’s probably about 4 or 5 degrees on the North Sea’s seabed.”

The future of C-Kore’s Sensor Monitor

© Supplied by C-Kore

As the needs of the industry and customers change, C-Kore is proud to continue innovating.

Its engineers are currently improving on the capabilities of the Sensor Monitor and developing a new tool called a permanent downhole gauge (PDG) interrogator.

C-Kore hopes to collaborate with gauge manufacturers to allow the new tool to address customers’ frequent challenge of reaching downhole pressure and temperature sensors two or three kilometers below the seabed.

Winning the King’s Award for Enterprise

This core principle of innovation has helped C-Kore to win the King’s Award for Enterprise – International Trade 2024.

The firm was recognised for its outstanding 123% growth in overseas sales over three years, making up 80% of the company’s turnover.

The company previously won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise – International Trade 2021 and Queen’s Award for Enterprise – Innovation 2019.

Cynthia Pikaar, the company’s sales and marketing director, says: “Our customers really appreciate the benefits of our simple-to-use technology. It negates the need for additional offshore personnel whilst still having C-Kore technical support available remotely if required.”

With representatives in the US, Brazil and Nigeria, C-Kore has established new markets in South America and Africa whilst increasing its sales to several other countries, including Australia and the US.

Expansion in Aberdeen

In Aberdeen, Scotland, C-Kore is expanding its sales team. It is looking to recruit a technical sales engineer who will be based in the city, UK where the company has identified an office.

Cynthia says: “We are very excited to be expanding our sales team to meet the increasing demand for our tools. With Aberdeen being the heart of the UK’s oil and gas industry, it was a natural choice to base our new staff here.”

For more on the C-Kore Sensor Monitor, visit the company’s website.