Listen now: The Ørsted podcast series – Episode 1 – The importance of innovation

Ørsted’s senior ventures and open innovation specialist and Carbon Trust’s Sustainability Joint Industry Programme manager discuss innovation in the energy sector.

Ørsted, the world’s most sustainable energy developer, is at the forefront of innovation and change within the energy sector. In a series of four podcasts, experts in the renewable energy industry will join key team members from Ørsted to discuss present and future opportunities and challenges in the ever-evolving energy sector.

Episode 1: the importance of innovation

The podcasts will explore everything from innovation and decarbonisation to the impact on biodiversity and local communities.

First up in the series, Alex Louden, Ørsted senior ventures and open innovation specialist, and Mary Harvey, from the Carbon Trust’s Offshore Wind team explore the importance of innovation.

Meet the interviewees: Alex Louden and Mary Harvey

Alex Louden heads up Ørsted’s UK and Ireland Innovation Hub.

The Hub serves as the front door for innovators in UK and Ireland to engage with Ørsted and explore opportunities for collaborative Research and Development partnerships.

The Hub’s portfolio covers partnerships with academia, start-ups and research organisations as well as joint industry programmes. Alex’s career to-date has been focused on innovation in offshore wind and other offshore renewable energy sectors, with extensive experience working with early-stage innovators, and delivering projects and programmes to support their development and commercialisation pathways.

We asked Alex what listeners can expect to be covered in the discussion. He said: “There’s some big questions in the innovation space around how we improve the sustainability of the industry. Whether it’s decarbonising offshore operations or improving our usage of circularity within our supply chain.

“Then we’ve got a corporate commitment to have a net positive impact on biodiversity for all of our asset projects post 2030.”

Alex continued: “There’s also a lot of fundamental questions around how we measure and monitor and assess biodiversity. Also, the steps that we need to take to not only have a net positive impact but prove that we’re having a net positive impact as well.” Alex adds, “These are the issues that get me excited and I’m really looking forward to delving into them on the podcast.”

Mary is a manager in the Carbon Trust’s Offshore Wind team.

The Carbon Trust is a global climate consultancy driven by the mission to accelerate the move to a decarbonised future. Climate pioneers for over 20 years, it partners with businesses, governments and financial institutions to drive positive climate action. From strategic planning and target setting to implementation and communication, the Carbon Trust aims to turn ambition into impact.

Working with the offshore wind sector for over 15 years, the Carbon Trust is a global leading expert in delivering large-scale RD&D and collaboration programmes, with a track record of delivering real cost reductions. It partners with developers, governments and innovators to accelerate the development and deployment of offshore wind globally.

Mary leads on topics related to decarbonising the offshore wind industry. She manages the Sustainability Joint Industry Programme (SUSJIP), bringing her expertise in setting up and managing joint industry programmes to tackle common industry challenges.

