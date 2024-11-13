Listen now: The Ørsted podcast series – Episode 1 – The importance of innovation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Listen now: The Ørsted podcast series – Episode 1 – The importance of innovation

In partnership with Ørsted
13/11/2024, 4:07 pm
© Supplied by Orstedengineers at an orsted offshore wind farm
Ørsted, the world's most sustainable energy developer, is hosting four podcasts with Energy Voice.

Ørsted’s senior ventures and open innovation specialist and Carbon Trust’s Sustainability Joint Industry Programme manager discuss innovation in the energy sector.

Ørsted, the world’s most sustainable energy developer, is at the forefront of innovation and change within the energy sector. In a series of four podcasts, experts in the renewable energy industry will join key team members from Ørsted to discuss present and future opportunities and challenges in the ever-evolving energy sector.

Listen to the podcast to learn more.

Episode 1: the importance of innovation

The podcasts will explore everything from innovation and decarbonisation to the impact on biodiversity and local communities.

First up in the series, Alex Louden, Ørsted senior ventures and open innovation specialist, and Mary Harvey, from the Carbon Trust’s Offshore Wind team explore the importance of innovation.

Meet the interviewees: Alex Louden and Mary Harvey

Alex Louden heads up Ørsted’s UK and Ireland Innovation Hub.

Alex Louden from Orsted © Supplied by Orsted
Alex has a wealth of experience in innovation in offshore wind and other offshore renewable energy sectors.

The Hub serves as the front door for innovators in UK and Ireland to engage with Ørsted and explore opportunities for collaborative Research and Development partnerships.

The Hub’s portfolio covers partnerships with academia, start-ups and research organisations as well as joint industry programmes. Alex’s career to-date has been focused on innovation in offshore wind and other offshore renewable energy sectors, with extensive experience working with early-stage innovators, and delivering projects and programmes to support their development and commercialisation pathways.

We asked Alex what listeners can expect to be covered in the discussion. He said: “There’s some big questions in the innovation space around how we improve the sustainability of the industry. Whether it’s decarbonising offshore operations or improving our usage of circularity within our supply chain.

“Then we’ve got a corporate commitment to have a net positive impact on biodiversity for all of our asset projects post 2030.”

Alex continued: “There’s also a lot of fundamental questions around how we measure and monitor and assess biodiversity. Also, the steps that we need to take to not only have a net positive impact but prove that we’re having a net positive impact as well.” Alex adds, “These are the issues that get me excited and I’m really looking forward to delving into them on the podcast.”

Mary is a manager in the Carbon Trust’s Offshore Wind team.

mary harvey from the carbon trust © Supplied by Carbon Trust
Mary manages the Sustainability Joint Industry Programme at the Carbon Trust.

The Carbon Trust is a global climate consultancy driven by the mission to accelerate the move to a decarbonised future. Climate pioneers for over 20 years, it partners with businesses, governments and financial institutions to drive positive climate action. From strategic planning and target setting to implementation and communication, the Carbon Trust aims to turn ambition into impact.

Working with the offshore wind sector for over 15 years, the Carbon Trust is a global leading expert in delivering large-scale RD&D and collaboration programmes, with a track record of delivering real cost reductions. It partners with developers, governments and innovators to accelerate the development and deployment of offshore wind globally.

Mary leads on topics related to decarbonising the offshore wind industry. She manages the Sustainability Joint Industry Programme (SUSJIP), bringing her expertise in setting up and managing joint industry programmes to tackle common industry challenges.

Listen to the first episode of the Ørsted podcast series.

