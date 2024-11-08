Expro is pioneering sustainable solutions

As the energy sector continues to evolve, the urgency to decarbonise and meet net-zero goals is more pressing than ever. For over two decades, Expro has been at the forefront of decarbonisation, delivering innovative and reliable solutions for emissions management and carbon storage.

With advanced technologies and deep industry expertise, Expro plays a vital role in enabling the energy transition. At ADIPEC 2024, Expro will showcase its commitment to sustainable energy and highlight its pivotal role in shaping the future of the energy industry.

Since establishing a presence in Dubai in the early 2000s, Expro has expanded its footprint across approximately ten MENA countries, including Algeria, Qatar, Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In recent years, core activities in the region have focused on Well Flow Management, Well Intervention & Integrity, and Well Construction, complemented by sustainable energy solutions that help customers reduce emissions and commercialise previously flared gas.

Over two decades of leadership in CCUS

With over 20 years of experience in Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS), Expro has played a key role in major projects globally. Expro’s e xpertise in carbon storage guarantees the safety, integrity, and efficiency of CO2 storage wells throughout their lifecycle, from reservoir characterisation to post-closure monitoring. High-profile projects, such as the Gorgon project in Australia and the Northern Lights project in Norway, highlight Expro’s ability to optimise CCUS operations, reduce costs, and accelerate development. These projects demonstrate Expro’s role as a trusted partner in driving decarbonisation across the energy sector.

Innovative solutions for emissions management

Expro is also making significant strides in emissions management, addressing one of the industry’s biggest environmental challenges — flaring. Globally, routine flaring emits around 500 million tonnes of CO2 annually. Recognising this, Expro has developed systems that not only reduce or eliminate flaring but also monetise the gas, benefiting both the environment and production efficiency.

In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Expro has delivered fast-track gas compression solutions, enabling operators to enhance production while meeting stringent emissions regulations.

Driving the future of energy

Expro’s unwavering commitment to sustainability goes beyond individual projects. Looking ahead, Expro remains focused on fostering a low-carbon future through innovation and collaboration. By continuously investing in technologies that reduce emissions and unlock cleaner sources of energy, Expro positions itself as a key enabler of the energy transition. Expro’s reputation for delivering fit-for-purpose gas compression packages has attracted new customers seeking fast-track alternatives to flaring. Projects across the MENA region are expanding, as Expro helps operators meet regulatory compliance while boosting efficiency.

Visit Expro at ADIPEC 2024

At ADIPEC 2024, Expro is excited to showcase its latest technologies and solutions that are driving change in the energy sector.

It invites industry leaders to come and visit Hall 14 Stand 14170 to meet Expro’s Experts and Sustainable Energy Solutions team and explore how Expro’s emissions management and CCUS expertise can help shape the future of energy and make a significant impact on the global transition to net-zero.