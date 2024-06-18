Gary Gallon announced as new Pier Solutions managing director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Gary Gallon announced as new Pier Solutions managing director

By Lauren Sutherland
18/06/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Pier SolutionsV-TES and V-TES Renewables Managing Director, Gary Gallon.
V-TES and V-TES Renewables Managing Director, Gary Gallon.

Pier Solutions has announced the appointment of Gary Gallon as managing director for electrical engineering business V-TES and V-TES Renewables.

Mr Gallon previously held the title of engineering manager for Dron & Dickinson, where he cumulated a total 12 years of experience for the company.

Chief executive of Pier Solutions, Jordan Ferguson expressed his “delight” in welcoming Gallon, stating: “Gary’s wealth of experience will be a fantastic addition, as our team’s expertise continues to drive the company’s growth and success.

“This combined unmatched experience and knowledge reinforces the company’s unwavering dedication to providing a leading service to our clients.”

Moreover, Gallon himself commented: “I am excited to embark on the next chapter of my career with V-Tes & V-Tes Renewables and become part of the wider Pier Solutions team.

“I look forward to continuing to work on various projects across the energy sector to support and achieve operational excellence.”

V-TES and V-TES Renewables were acquired by Pier Solutions in May this year, with a deal worth millions.

The deal was made under new leadership, with Jordan Ferguson appointed full-time states as chief executive officer after an interim period.

At the time, Mr Ferguson commented that the combination of expertise between the companies would “empower Pier to meet the evolving needs of our customers both onshore and offshore.”

V-TES offers electrical engineering services in the renewable energy sector, both on offshore and onshore wind farms.

Pier Solutions picked up the firm from Valor Energy Group. Following the deal, Valor is focussing on the global expansion of its remote inspection flagship, AISUS, and the commercialisation of Cavitas Energy’s Thermal Oil Recovery technology, THOR

At the time of the deal Graeme McNay, CEO of Valor Energy Group, commented: “This strategic move allows Valor Energy Group to focus its efforts on enhancing and commercialising the substantial research and development initiatives invested in AISUS and Cavitas.

“With AISUS possessing world-class intellectual property in predictive maintenance and asset integrity powered by machine learning, and with the robust order book for Cavitas THOR, the timing was optimal for another partner to drive the business development of V-TES and V-TES Renewables.”

