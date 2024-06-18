Gary Gallon announced as new Pier Solutions managing director

Pier Solutions has announced the appointment of Gary Gallon as managing director for electrical engineering business V-TES and V-TES Renewables.

Mr Gallon previously held the title of engineering manager for Dron & Dickinson, where he cumulated a total 12 years of experience for the company.

Chief executive of Pier Solutions, Jordan Ferguson expressed his “delight” in welcoming Gallon, stating: “Gary’s wealth of experience will be a fantastic addition, as our team’s expertise continues to drive the company’s growth and success.

“This combined unmatched experience and knowledge reinforces the company’s unwavering dedication to providing a leading service to our clients.”

Moreover, Gallon himself commented: “I am excited to embark on the next chapter of my career with V-Tes & V-Tes Renewables and become part of the wider Pier Solutions team.

“I look forward to continuing to work on various projects across the energy sector to support and achieve operational excellence.”

V-TES and V-TES Renewables were acquired by Pier Solutions in May this year, with a deal worth millions.

The deal was made under new leadership, with Jordan Ferguson appointed full-time states as chief executive officer after an interim period.

At the time, Mr Ferguson commented that the combination of expertise between the companies would “empower Pier to meet the evolving needs of our customers both onshore and offshore.”

V-TES offers electrical engineering services in the renewable energy sector, both on offshore and onshore wind farms.

Pier Solutions picked up the firm from Valor Energy Group. Following the deal, Valor is focussing on the global expansion of its remote inspection flagship, AISUS, and the commercialisation of Cavitas Energy’s Thermal Oil Recovery technology, THOR

At the time of the deal Graeme McNay, CEO of Valor Energy Group, commented: “This strategic move allows Valor Energy Group to focus its efforts on enhancing and commercialising the substantial research and development initiatives invested in AISUS and Cavitas.

“With AISUS possessing world-class intellectual property in predictive maintenance and asset integrity powered by machine learning, and with the robust order book for Cavitas THOR, the timing was optimal for another partner to drive the business development of V-TES and V-TES Renewables.”