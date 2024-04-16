Engineering firm Pier Solutions names new CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Engineering firm Pier Solutions names new CEO

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
16/04/2024, 6:52 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Pier Solutionspier solutions
Jordan Ferguson has been named CEO of Pier Solutions in Kintore.

Pier Solutions, an engineering and modular solutions firm based out of Aberdeenshire has named its new CEO.

Jordan Ferguson, who has been leading the firm on an interim basis since late 2023, has been appointed permanently to the job.

His experience includes a range of commercial roles at firms including Valor Energy Group, Hutcheon Mearns and H2 Scan, as well as running his own consultancy business.

Pier Solutions, of Kintore, has also names a new finance director in Doug Gibb, who has held roles at firms including PDi and Indigo7 Ventures.

The management team lead a wider group of 22 staff, with plans for further recruitment in the coming months.

Its offering includes bespoke modular solutions for the energy sector – with a push in the energy transition, servicing battery energy storage systems (BESS), hydrogen and clima-tech.

Mr Ferguson said: “I’m delighted to have joined Pier Solutions on a permanent basis to support the existing team as we focus on an exciting and busy 2024.  The heritage of the business and the expertise of the team is impressive and I’m excited to harness the knowledge we have as we expand and grow.

“Both Doug, the wider team and I, have strong ambitions for the business that will utilise the range of our in-house design, manufacturing and fabrication capabilities. The opportunities in the energy sector including Hydrogen, BESS, Offshore Wind, and Carbon Capture are huge and we have provided a number of solutions for our clients to date, in this space. I am looking forward to growing the company with the fantastic team we have and looking ahead to entering new markets.

“We will now also be fully focused on bringing further investment into the business as we deliver our strategic plan and wider support across all sectors.’’

