Engineering firm Pier Solutions names new CEO

Pier Solutions, an engineering and modular solutions firm based out of Aberdeenshire has named its new CEO.

Jordan Ferguson, who has been leading the firm on an interim basis since late 2023, has been appointed permanently to the job.

His experience includes a range of commercial roles at firms including Valor Energy Group, Hutcheon Mearns and H2 Scan, as well as running his own consultancy business.

Pier Solutions, of Kintore, has also names a new finance director in Doug Gibb, who has held roles at firms including PDi and Indigo7 Ventures.

The management team lead a wider group of 22 staff, with plans for further recruitment in the coming months.

Its offering includes bespoke modular solutions for the energy sector – with a push in the energy transition, servicing battery energy storage systems (BESS), hydrogen and clima-tech.

Mr Ferguson said: “I’m delighted to have joined Pier Solutions on a permanent basis to support the existing team as we focus on an exciting and busy 2024. The heritage of the business and the expertise of the team is impressive and I’m excited to harness the knowledge we have as we expand and grow.

“Both Doug, the wider team and I, have strong ambitions for the business that will utilise the range of our in-house design, manufacturing and fabrication capabilities. The opportunities in the energy sector including Hydrogen, BESS, Offshore Wind, and Carbon Capture are huge and we have provided a number of solutions for our clients to date, in this space. I am looking forward to growing the company with the fantastic team we have and looking ahead to entering new markets.

“We will now also be fully focused on bringing further investment into the business as we deliver our strategic plan and wider support across all sectors.’’