ZOEX wave energy “break-through” tested at Port of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition

ZOEX wave energy “break-through” tested at Port of Aberdeen

By Erikka Askeland
02/07/2024, 2:43 pm
© Supplied by Sealand ProjectsZoex wave energy converter at Port of Aberdeen
The ZOEX first 100kW prototype was wet-tested at Port of Aberdeen South Harbour in June.

A wave device promising affordable and reliable energy for customers from fish farmers to offshore wind installations has been demonstrated at the Port of Aberdeen.

The ZOEX wave energy converter is the brainchild of award-winning engineer Aslihan Penley, who hailed it as a “break-though in marine renewable energy”.

Penley teamed up teamed up with Aberdeen’s Sealand Projects which carried out the detailed design and developed the concept into reality, including project management, procurement, fabrication, installation and hook-up of the first ZOEX unit.

Fish farming first use

The design and testing of the device has mainly been supported by the aquaculture sector, but it will have wider uses with the potential to replace diesel generators deployed at sea.

Ash Penley © Erikka Askeland/DCT Media
Ash Penley is net zero manager for Sealand Projects spearhead the design and development of ZOEX. Image: Erikka Askeland/DCT Media.

She said: “The ZOEX wave energy converter can be mounted directly onto feed-barges, replacing CO2 emitting diesel generators and providing a clean, reliable and robust energy source.

“The ZOEX can also be installed in a variety of different locations, such as breakwaters, harbour, offshore wind turbine mono-piles where its patent-pending double link arm mechanism act as a gearing mechanism to enhance the effectiveness of the power take off system, generating more energy.”

She said the device used tried and tested components but overcame design challenges faced by similar wave energy converters.

“It will survive the storms with that double link arm mechanism and it will also make the generator work more effectively in small sea states.”

Sealand and ZOEX secured support from the Seafood Innovation Fund administered by the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) on behalf of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), to develop and built the ZOEX Wave Energy Converter.

Overcoming design flaws

She said the design has overcome historical challenges with similar devices through its use of a mechanism using a double link arm.

© Supplied by Sealand Projects
The patent-pending ZOEX design resists stormy seas and has a more effective generator. Image: ZOEX

Graeme MacDougall, managing director of Sealand, said his firm had been looking for a project to help push the firm further into the renewables sector.

“It’s not always easy to get involved in renewables stuff when your heritage is drawn oil and gas. There are a lot of barriers to overcome,” he said.

“We think we have make big strides to get to there but part of that was to find something that was a bit new, a bit niche and probably going to stretch our engineers.

He added that he wondered if it was going to work on the budget allocated. “But that is what the challenge is, if you don’t explore these things and you don’t take a chance, our engineers don’t grow either.

“We’ve got the experience of working in harsh environments – sometimes in deep water but sometimes in shallow water which can be as much a challenge as the deep stuff.”

He thought the idea was “really simple and it looked like it was going to work.”

He added: “It’s not grid but it could make a difference to some people.”

The first 100kW prototype was commissioned, launched and wet-tested at Port of Aberdeen South Harbour in June.

Penley was the winner of an AccelerateHER award in the clean-tech and climate category and Scottish Enterprise’s Unlocking Ambition award. She has worked on subsea installation operations with the likes of Subsea7, Technip, Aker Solutions and Worley.

Recommended for you

Tags